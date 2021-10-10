VP Harris ’Wide-Eyed’ Talk About Moon & Stars With Kids Ridiculed on Twitter

Kamala Harris has triggered lots of new memes online after a NASA video on YouTube honoring World Space Week featuring the first female US vice president went viral. In the footage, taken at the US Naval Observatory, Harris, who is also chair of the National Space Council, sharing her obsession with ”craters on the moon” with children.Conservatives just couldn't help ignoring her enthusiasm, especially given that the Biden administration is not living the best of times, with the POTUS' approval ratings sinking.Check out the barrage of ideas netizens have come up below.
”Kamala wants to go to space, when she’s never been to the Southern Border”, one user wrote sarcastically, given that the ”Border Czar” is apparently living on some other planet, seemingly not very worried about what's happening right under her nose.
Kamala Harris has triggered lots of new memes online after a NASA video on YouTube honoring World Space Week featuring the first female US vice president went viral.
In the footage, taken at the US Naval Observatory, Harris, who is also chair of the National Space Council, sharing her obsession with ”craters on the moon” with children.
”You’re gonna literally see the craters on the moon with your own eyes! With your own eyes! I’m telling you, it is gonna be unbelievable,” Harris exclaimed, with her eyes shining and waving her palms, apparently dazzled with the idea of ”exploring the unknown.”
Conservatives just couldn't help ignoring her enthusiasm, especially given that the Biden administration is not living the best of times, with the POTUS' approval ratings sinking.
Check out the barrage of ideas netizens have come up below.