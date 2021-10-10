Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211010/vp-harris-wide-eyed-talk-about-moon--stars-with-kids-ridiculed-on-twitter-1089819413.html
VP Harris ’Wide-Eyed’ Talk About Moon & Stars With Kids Ridiculed on Twitter
VP Harris ’Wide-Eyed’ Talk About Moon & Stars With Kids Ridiculed on Twitter
”Kamala wants to go to space, when she’s never been to the Southern Border”, one user wrote sarcastically, given that the ”Border Czar” is apparently living on... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-10T20:20+0000
2021-10-10T20:21+0000
us
space
moon
democrats
kamala harris
viral
illegal migration
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089819669_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_73fe75753a2eb1fe61dacc186197dbf5.jpg
Kamala Harris has triggered lots of new memes online after a NASA video on YouTube honoring World Space Week featuring the first female US vice president went viral. In the footage, taken at the US Naval Observatory, Harris, who is also chair of the National Space Council, sharing her obsession with ”craters on the moon” with children.Conservatives just couldn't help ignoring her enthusiasm, especially given that the Biden administration is not living the best of times, with the POTUS' approval ratings sinking.Check out the barrage of ideas netizens have come up below.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Asya Geydarova
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg
Asya Geydarova
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089819669_233:0:2964:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_90e76dce1bc2efaf4b28509d7f453c51.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, space, moon, democrats, kamala harris, viral, illegal migration, biden administration

VP Harris ’Wide-Eyed’ Talk About Moon & Stars With Kids Ridiculed on Twitter

20:20 GMT 10.10.2021 (Updated: 20:21 GMT 10.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinVice President Kamala Harris meets with the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Harris' ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington.
Vice President Kamala Harris meets with the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Harris' ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2021
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Asya Geydarova
Editor
All materialsWrite to the author
”Kamala wants to go to space, when she’s never been to the Southern Border”, one user wrote sarcastically, given that the ”Border Czar” is apparently living on some other planet, seemingly not very worried about what's happening right under her nose.
Kamala Harris has triggered lots of new memes online after a NASA video on YouTube honoring World Space Week featuring the first female US vice president went viral.
In the footage, taken at the US Naval Observatory, Harris, who is also chair of the National Space Council, sharing her obsession with ”craters on the moon” with children.

”You’re gonna literally see the craters on the moon with your own eyes! With your own eyes! I’m telling you, it is gonna be unbelievable,” Harris exclaimed, with her eyes shining and waving her palms, apparently dazzled with the idea of exploring the unknown.

Conservatives just couldn't help ignoring her enthusiasm, especially given that the Biden administration is not living the best of times, with the POTUS' approval ratings sinking.
Check out the barrage of ideas netizens have come up below.
002000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:20 GMTVP Harris ’Wide-Eyed’ Talk About Moon & Stars With Kids Ridiculed on Twitter
19:45 GMTUK Energy Firm Becomes Latest Victim of Gas Price Surge After BP Pulls Plug
18:57 GMTDrag Queen Says Sarah Everard's Killer Groped Him in Pub Three Years Ago
18:57 GMTDead Drops in Half-Eaten Sandwiches, Gum Packages: FBI Unveils Plot to Sell US Nuclear Sub Secrets
18:52 GMTGas Crisis in Europe May Last Over 6 Months, Serbian President Vucic Says
18:50 GMTKim Kardashian Piques Kanye, Family, Politics in SNL Monologue - and Blows Netizens Away
18:07 GMTHouse Insider? Pelosi's Fortune More Than Doubled in Last 3 Years Amid 'Lucky' Family Investments
17:26 GMTNew Law in California Requires Retailers to Have Gender-Neutral Aisles For Kids' Products
17:23 GMTTaliban Delegation Calls Doha Talks With US 'Fruitful', Reports Say
16:36 GMT'Arab Murder Simulator'? Controversy Erupts Over Video Game Dedicated to Second Battle of Fallujah
16:28 GMTAustrian Foreign Minister to Take Over as Chancellor on Monday
16:18 GMTUS Government Reportedly Favours Directed Energy Attacks Theory in Havana Syndrome Probe
15:50 GMTUS Deputy Secretary of State Says WH Unwilling to Build 'Broad Relationship With Pakistan'
15:32 GMTUK Gov't Stands Firm on Household Price Cap Amid Energy Market Jitters
15:30 GMTAfghanistan's Only Sports Channel Goes Off Air Amid Media Curbs
15:00 GMTOne Dead, Over Dozen Injured After Shootout in St. Paul, Minnesota
14:52 GMTChilean Scientist Claims Metal-Eating Bacteria Can Help Deal With Pollution
14:47 GMTItalian Sailors Reportedly Knew About Americas Over 150 Years Before Christopher Columbus
14:44 GMT'Let's Go, Brandon!' Anti-Biden Meme Ripples Across Internet
14:39 GMTUS Lifts Sanctions on Several Russians Ahead of Nuland's Moscow Trip