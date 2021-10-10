https://sputniknews.com/20211010/vp-harris-wide-eyed-talk-about-moon--stars-with-kids-ridiculed-on-twitter-1089819413.html

VP Harris ’Wide-Eyed’ Talk About Moon & Stars With Kids Ridiculed on Twitter

VP Harris 'Wide-Eyed' Talk About Moon & Stars With Kids Ridiculed on Twitter

”Kamala wants to go to space, when she’s never been to the Southern Border”, one user wrote sarcastically, given that the ”Border Czar” is apparently living on... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International

Kamala Harris has triggered lots of new memes online after a NASA video on YouTube honoring World Space Week featuring the first female US vice president went viral. In the footage, taken at the US Naval Observatory, Harris, who is also chair of the National Space Council, sharing her obsession with ”craters on the moon” with children.Conservatives just couldn't help ignoring her enthusiasm, especially given that the Biden administration is not living the best of times, with the POTUS' approval ratings sinking.Check out the barrage of ideas netizens have come up below.

