Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211010/us-treasury-secretary-confident-congress-will-negotiate-debt-ceiling-rise-by-december-deadline-1089813120.html
US Treasury Secretary Confident Debt Ceiling Will Be Raised by Deadline in December
US Treasury Secretary Confident Debt Ceiling Will Be Raised by Deadline in December
The US avoided default on its debt after the Congress narrowly passed a $480 billion extension to the debt ceiling earlier this week. The measure gave... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-10T13:16+0000
2021-10-10T14:00+0000
us
debt ceiling
us treasury
budget
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089813603_0:157:3073:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_e7dc3e64cb0662548ebd655b39f01d67.jpg
US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen has expressed confidence that congresspeople will be able to negotiate a debt ceiling rise by 3 December – the date after which the US Treasury runs out of money. Yellen stressed in an interview with ABC News that it was lawmakers' "responsibility" to raise the debt limit.The Treasury secretary noted that the debt ceiling increase should be negotiated after the Congress and the White House settle on spending plans for the next fiscal year. So far, not only have the Democratic and the Republican Parties been unable to agree on next year's budget, but the Democrats are still arguing what the budget bill should look like among themselves.The key points of contention are provisions of Joe Biden's ambitions reforms that could cost as much as $3.5 trillion – the moderate and progressive Democrats are arguing over which welfare programmes should make it into the budget, and which should be cut out. Yellen noted in her interview that there had been an argument over tying some of the benefits in the bill to income level.Yellen also suggested that the Congress will include a freshly negotiated recommended minimum corporate tax rate of 15% in the text of next fiscal year's budget bill.The comments of the Treasury secretary come in the wake of the US Congress narrowly passing a motion on 7 October to raise the debt ceiling by a $480 billion so that the country can continue to pay its obligations past 16 October. The Republicans strongly opposed the move, stressing that they won't be responsible for raising the limit to pay for the Democrats' extremely expensive programmes. Yellen warned ahead of the extension that failure to raise the limit would result in dire economic consequences for the American economy.
https://sputniknews.com/20211008/shot-ourselves-in-the-foot-graham-says-gop-blinked-on-debt-ceiling-opposition-pledge-1089777230.html
Mentre il Libano è in blackout per la politica estera degli statunitensi loro, come al solito si mettono a stampare vagonate di soldi alla faccia di tutti....
haha that ugly woman looks like the Hawk man from Buck Rogers. It is a long time ago but I think that Hawk man said all his people were killed.
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089813603_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_be0330c20b343b53e90baaa043845f87.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, debt ceiling, us treasury, budget

US Treasury Secretary Confident Debt Ceiling Will Be Raised by Deadline in December

13:16 GMT 10.10.2021 (Updated: 14:00 GMT 10.10.2021)
© REUTERS / POOLTreasury Secretary Janet Yellen attends the House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2021. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen attends the House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2021. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The US avoided default on its debt after the Congress narrowly passed a $480 billion extension to the debt ceiling earlier this week. The measure gave lawmakers until 3 December to negotiate a more permanent solution to the debt problem.
US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen has expressed confidence that congresspeople will be able to negotiate a debt ceiling rise by 3 December – the date after which the US Treasury runs out of money. Yellen stressed in an interview with ABC News that it was lawmakers' "responsibility" to raise the debt limit.
"Once Congress and the administration have decided on spending plans and tax plans, it's simply their responsibility to pay the bills that result from that. It's a housekeeping chore. Because really, we should be debating the government's fiscal policy".
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services about the FY22 Treasury budget request on Capitol Hill, in Washington, DC, U.S., June 23, 2021. - Sputnik International
Janet Yellen
US Secretary of the Treasury
The Treasury secretary noted that the debt ceiling increase should be negotiated after the Congress and the White House settle on spending plans for the next fiscal year. So far, not only have the Democratic and the Republican Parties been unable to agree on next year's budget, but the Democrats are still arguing what the budget bill should look like among themselves.
The key points of contention are provisions of Joe Biden's ambitions reforms that could cost as much as $3.5 trillion – the moderate and progressive Democrats are arguing over which welfare programmes should make it into the budget, and which should be cut out. Yellen noted in her interview that there had been an argument over tying some of the benefits in the bill to income level.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Budget Committee hearing to discuss President Joe Biden's budget request for FY 2022 on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2021
‘Shot Ourselves in the Foot’: Graham Says GOP ‘Blinked’ on Debt Ceiling Opposition Pledge
8 October, 19:14 GMT
Yellen also suggested that the Congress will include a freshly negotiated recommended minimum corporate tax rate of 15% in the text of next fiscal year's budget bill.
The comments of the Treasury secretary come in the wake of the US Congress narrowly passing a motion on 7 October to raise the debt ceiling by a $480 billion so that the country can continue to pay its obligations past 16 October. The Republicans strongly opposed the move, stressing that they won't be responsible for raising the limit to pay for the Democrats' extremely expensive programmes. Yellen warned ahead of the extension that failure to raise the limit would result in dire economic consequences for the American economy.
031003
Discuss
Popular comments
Mentre il Libano è in blackout per la politica estera degli statunitensi loro, come al solito si mettono a stampare vagonate di soldi alla faccia di tutti....
Francesco Slossel
10 October, 16:40 GMT
000000
haha that ugly woman looks like the Hawk man from Buck Rogers. It is a long time ago but I think that Hawk man said all his people were killed.
See you in the ice
10 October, 16:51 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:21 GMTTaliban Supporter Has to Leave Farm He Rents Near Nuclear Submarine Base in Scotland
14:14 GMTScotland Yard Has Spoken to Woman Who Accused Prince Andrew of Sexual Abuse, Report Says
14:03 GMT‘People in Showbiz are More Prone to Mental Illness’: Actress Shama Sikander, Who Battled Depression
13:53 GMTFrench Interior Minister Calls for Negotiating EU-UK Migration Treaty as Channel Crossings Continue
13:29 GMTSaturday Night Live Mocks Congressional Hearing With Facebook Whistleblower
13:23 GMTTrump Called General Milley 'Nut Job' Over Proposal to Leave Military Equipment in Afghanistan
13:16 GMTUS Treasury Secretary Confident Debt Ceiling Will Be Raised by Deadline in December
13:04 GMTHow Lebanon Has Plunged Into a Fuel Crisis
12:55 GMTLa Palma Volcano's Northern Flank Collapses - Video
12:55 GMTDeaths in Aden Car Bomb Blast Rise to 5, Source Says
12:40 GMTMuch Ado About Nothing: BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Football Player Son Heung-min Deny Dating Rumours
12:35 GMTIndia's Federal Power Minister Denies Claims That Delhi Might See a Blackout Amid Coal Crisis
12:27 GMTLondon Appears Unready to Pour Billions Into Taliban as Movement Urges to Pay Afghan War Reparations
12:15 GMTLike Third World! Store Shelves in NYC Half-Empty as Police Blame Bail Reform for Shoplifting Surge
12:08 GMTFloods Force Evacuation of Over 120,000 People in China's Shanxi, Emergencies Department Says
10:37 GMT'Failing Across the Milky Way': Kamala Harris Grilled Over Her STEM Promo For Space Exploration
10:35 GMTCzech President Zeman Admitted to Intensive Care
10:02 GMT'Deliberately Misleading the Police': Congress Seeks Federal Minister's Arrest After Son's Detention
10:02 GMTFly Buddies? British Airways to Drop ‘Ladies and Gentlemen’ Greetings to Promote Diversity
10:02 GMTChina's 'Unprecedented' Power Crunch May 'Ripple Through' Global Economy