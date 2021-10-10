Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211010/uk-energy-firm-becomes-latest-victim-of-gas-price-surge-after-bp-pulls-plug-1089819032.html
UK Energy Firm Becomes Latest Victim of Gas Price Surge After BP Pulls Plug
UK Energy Firm Becomes Latest Victim of Gas Price Surge After BP Pulls Plug
Ten UK energy billing companies have gone bankrupt since August as gas prices soared on predictions of increased demand following unusually cold weather last... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-10T19:45+0000
2021-10-10T19:45+0000
bp
united kingdom
great britain
gas prices
gas supplies
nord stream 2
britain
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089819006_0:150:3303:2007_1920x0_80_0_0_7bf0db8d4dbda7e9e4afffd4137c1bc4.jpg
A British household energy billing firm is set to go bust amid rising natural gas prices after investor and hydrocarbons giant BP cut off funding.Pure Planet, which claims to have 250,000 customers, has begun talks with energy regulator Ofgem on initiating the Supplier of Last Resort (SOLR) process for failing companies to transfer their clients to other 'suppliers'.Pure Planet was founded in 2015 as Tulip Energy, but rebranded after BP became a 24 per cent shareholder and energy supplier to the firm. Sky news reported that a source close to BP said the fuel giant had decided to cut off funding from the small firm which owed it an undisclosed sum of money.Britain's privatised energy market has scores of companies competing to act as intermediaries between the generating and supply monopolies and consumers, reading household meters and billing users.The actual supply infrastructure is run by regional Distribution Network Operator (DNO) organisations, currently controlled by just seven companies, while generation is in the hands of other firms — including the French state-owned national power utility EDF.A total of 10 smaller billing firms have gone bust since August as speculation on the gas futures market has seen wholesale prices double in weeks. The largest of those was Avro Energy, which had 580,000 customers before filing for insolvency in September.But Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement on Wednesday that national gas company Gazprom would honour all supply contracts burst the market bubble — with the pending start of operations from the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline across the Baltic Sea set to increase flow further.But Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has insisted that the price cap on household energy bills will not be lifted.
https://sputniknews.com/20211010/uk-govt-stands-firm-on-household-price-cap-amid-energy-market-jitters-1089810453.html
united kingdom
great britain
britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089819006_281:0:3010:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_6ed972890251aec86a7504f85dfe3f26.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bp, united kingdom, great britain, gas prices, gas supplies, nord stream 2, britain, uk

UK Energy Firm Becomes Latest Victim of Gas Price Surge After BP Pulls Plug

19:45 GMT 10.10.2021
© REUTERS / PHIL NOBLEFILE PHOTO: A disused gas holder is seen behind a road sign for Energy Street in Manchester
FILE PHOTO: A disused gas holder is seen behind a road sign for Energy Street in Manchester - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2021
© REUTERS / PHIL NOBLE
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Ten UK energy billing companies have gone bankrupt since August as gas prices soared on predictions of increased demand following unusually cold weather last winter and spring. But the government has refused to raise the household tariff price cap.
A British household energy billing firm is set to go bust amid rising natural gas prices after investor and hydrocarbons giant BP cut off funding.
Pure Planet, which claims to have 250,000 customers, has begun talks with energy regulator Ofgem on initiating the Supplier of Last Resort (SOLR) process for failing companies to transfer their clients to other 'suppliers'.
Pure Planet was founded in 2015 as Tulip Energy, but rebranded after BP became a 24 per cent shareholder and energy supplier to the firm.
Sky news reported that a source close to BP said the fuel giant had decided to cut off funding from the small firm which owed it an undisclosed sum of money.
FILE PHOTO: Conservative Party Conference in Manchester - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2021
UK Gov't Stands Firm on Household Price Cap Amid Energy Market Jitters
15:32 GMT
6
Britain's privatised energy market has scores of companies competing to act as intermediaries between the generating and supply monopolies and consumers, reading household meters and billing users.
The actual supply infrastructure is run by regional Distribution Network Operator (DNO) organisations, currently controlled by just seven companies, while generation is in the hands of other firms — including the French state-owned national power utility EDF.
A total of 10 smaller billing firms have gone bust since August as speculation on the gas futures market has seen wholesale prices double in weeks. The largest of those was Avro Energy, which had 580,000 customers before filing for insolvency in September.
But Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement on Wednesday that national gas company Gazprom would honour all supply contracts burst the market bubble — with the pending start of operations from the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline across the Baltic Sea set to increase flow further.
But Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has insisted that the price cap on household energy bills will not be lifted.
012000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:20 GMTVP Harris ’Wide-Eyed’ Talk About Moon & Stars With Kids Ridiculed on Twitter
19:45 GMTUK Energy Firm Becomes Latest Victim of Gas Price Surge After BP Pulls Plug
18:57 GMTDrag Queen Says Sarah Everard's Killer Groped Him in Pub Three Years Ago
18:57 GMTDead Drops in Half-Eaten Sandwiches, Gum Packages: FBI Unveils Plot to Sell US Nuclear Sub Secrets
18:52 GMTGas Crisis in Europe May Last Over 6 Months, Serbian President Vucic Says
18:50 GMTKim Kardashian Piques Kanye, Family, Politics in SNL Monologue - and Blows Netizens Away
18:07 GMTHouse Insider? Pelosi's Fortune More Than Doubled in Last 3 Years Amid 'Lucky' Family Investments
17:26 GMTNew Law in California Requires Retailers to Have Gender-Neutral Aisles For Kids' Products
17:23 GMTTaliban Delegation Calls Doha Talks With US 'Fruitful', Reports Say
16:36 GMT'Arab Murder Simulator'? Controversy Erupts Over Video Game Dedicated to Second Battle of Fallujah
16:28 GMTAustrian Foreign Minister to Take Over as Chancellor on Monday
16:18 GMTUS Government Reportedly Favours Directed Energy Attacks Theory in Havana Syndrome Probe
15:50 GMTUS Deputy Secretary of State Says WH Unwilling to Build 'Broad Relationship With Pakistan'
15:32 GMTUK Gov't Stands Firm on Household Price Cap Amid Energy Market Jitters
15:30 GMTAfghanistan's Only Sports Channel Goes Off Air Amid Media Curbs
15:00 GMTOne Dead, Over Dozen Injured After Shootout in St. Paul, Minnesota
14:52 GMTChilean Scientist Claims Metal-Eating Bacteria Can Help Deal With Pollution
14:47 GMTItalian Sailors Reportedly Knew About Americas Over 150 Years Before Christopher Columbus
14:44 GMT'Let's Go, Brandon!' Anti-Biden Meme Ripples Across Internet
14:39 GMTUS Lifts Sanctions on Several Russians Ahead of Nuland's Moscow Trip