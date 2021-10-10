https://sputniknews.com/20211010/tyson-fury-retains-wbc-heavyweight-title-with-11th-round-knockout-of-deontay-wilder---1089805031.html

Tyson Fury Retains WBC Heavyweight Title With 11th Round Knockout of Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury Retains WBC Heavyweight Title With 11th Round Knockout of Deontay Wilder

In a highly-anticipated and dramatic fight, Fury first knocked Wilder down in the third round, but the American fighter responded in the fourth, sending the... 10.10.2021

Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round to retain his WBC heavyweight title at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on 9 October.Fury's career record now stands at 31 wins and one draw.With the win, Fury has now won two of the three fights between the rivals, putting an end to one of the most memorable heavyweight rivalries in recent boxing history. The first meeting between the two ended in a disputed split draw in 2018, after Fury recovered from two knockdowns. The second fight went ahead in February 2020, with Fury defeating Wilder. Boxing fans and netizens were quick to express their astonishment over the fight, which was recently dubbed a heavyweight thriller.

