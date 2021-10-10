Tyson Fury Retains WBC Heavyweight Title With 11th Round Knockout of Deontay Wilder
"I know you had your hearts in your mouth but don't ever doubt me when the chips are down!"— Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) October 10, 2021
"I'll pray for Deontay Wilder."@Tyson_Fury has a message for his friends and family who might have got a bit stressed watching that epic fight! pic.twitter.com/DMoS9ps1RS
Deontay Wilder highlights vs Tyson Fury 2021 || The Bronze Bomber🔥 pic.twitter.com/f1YvOfvpIF— FLYSTR8FOREVER (@FlyStr8Chris) October 10, 2021
Fury ; are you in for a next fight, Wilder ?— tubs•🇬🇭 (@teletubby__) October 10, 2021
Wilder : pic.twitter.com/A9hX2dSZ4r
It’s no doubt Tyson Fury is a beast, man knocked out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round! #wilderfury3 pic.twitter.com/x66nfG94dO— AMAHTECH⭐ (@AMAHTECH) October 10, 2021
"OOOHHH Tyson Fury's got Wilder on the ropes!!!"— UFCStats💭 (@TheUFCStats) October 10, 2021
UK fans: pic.twitter.com/AenflqZJeE
Tyson Fury is the best heavyweight boxer in the world at this time. He’s a complete boxer.— Oh' Kelvin (@kelvinekerete) October 10, 2021
Wilder was hoping to get lucky but his luck ran out.
This fight was worth every PPV penny and my night sleep. Hope y’all got entertained. #wildervsfury3 #WilderFuryIII pic.twitter.com/LnmiH6DRj3
Welcome to the Club Wilder #FuryWilder pic.twitter.com/PtIoB4hRGg— HereWeGoAgain (@cristianoOsmano) October 10, 2021
Had to get my boy Ali to hold up the Wilder #FuryVsWilder3 #FuryWilder3 #FuryWilder pic.twitter.com/4nNeolbP3y— Erdem Guler (@EggLord6921) October 10, 2021
silly wilder ring is not a bed 😹 #FuryWilder pic.twitter.com/ONtDEONA0O— 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻🧛🏽 (@mmaskovv) October 10, 2021
Deontay Wilder realizing that it wasn’t— Imzee ⚪ (@imzee786) October 10, 2021
his old trainer
heavy costume
spiked water
corrupt officials
loaded gloves
voodoo magic
Andre Dirrell
early stoppage
or egg weights
And that Tyson Fury was just a better boxer #FuryWilder3 #boxing pic.twitter.com/edaPftlicv
Fury sat on a stool with a picture of Wilder getting rocked between rounds and went out there and knocked Wilder out.— 𝘾𝙃𝙍𝙄𝙎 ⚡ (@FPL_FC) October 10, 2021
Legendary shit. #FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/N65PZZbZxQ