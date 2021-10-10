https://sputniknews.com/20211010/trump-iowa-rally-republicans-have-to-stay-strong-fight-bring-our-country-back-1089802156.html
Trump Iowa Rally: ’Republicans Have to Stay Strong, Fight, Bring Our Country Back’
Trump Iowa Rally: ’Republicans Have to Stay Strong, Fight, Bring Our Country Back’
Trump took to the stage at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines amid reportedly the best ratings the former US president has ever had in the battleground... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-10T01:00+0000
2021-10-10T01:00+0000
2021-10-10T02:15+0000
donald trump
us
iowa
rally
2024 us presidential elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089804430_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8a6cae3b6e56eafea8f7470f06702385.jpg
Donald Trump has started his speech at the “Save America“ rally in Des Moines enumerating the Biden administration’s failures, from “illegal aliens taking our borders“ and “China taking our jobs“, to Democrats’ efforts to push through with $3.5 trillion “socialist“ spending bill and other policies.The temporary debt ceiling hike agreed to earlier this week was, for sure, in Trump's crosshairs. On Thursday, the US Senate voted to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion, which will allow the government to pay its bills until December 3.The vote fell along party lines, 50-48, but triggered criticism from GOP politicians, especially, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who was seen covering his face with his hands as Schumer was touting the motion.“Time flies“, Trump said, calling on his supporters to vote the Democrats out and elect a record number of “America First“ lawmakers next November, when the 2022 midterm elections are scheduled.Biden ‘Incentivising People to Go to China’Trump said that Biden’s tax policy will make the business tax rate one of the highest in the world and “actually substantially higher than a place called communist China,“ potentially giving US businesses tax advantages to locate jobs there.Democrat lawmakers have proposed that the US corporate tax be increased from 21 percent to over 26 percent. Meanwhile, Trump dropped the top tax rate to 37 percent for individuals (from 39.6 percent) and reduced the corporate rate from 35 to 21 percent.Trump criticized Biden for the Green New Deal on Saturday and said that the Democrats will “demolish the US energy industry“ because of high taxes on oil and gas.“Gas prices and inflation have already skyrocketed,“ Trump said, adding that inflation is at its highest in 24 years and will only go up.The former president warned that countless oil and gas jobs will be lost in Texas, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Iowa, North Dakota, and many other states because of Biden’s plans and the planned energy tax on methane will lead to hikes in energy costs by hundreds of dollars a year.’Most Embarrassing Event’ in US HistoryAfghanistan was another issue Trump could not help discussing, blaming the Biden administration for leaving US military equipment behind, adding it was Democrats’ fault 13 US troops were killed in the late August terrorist attack at the Kabul airport.American weapons eventually fell into the hands of the Taliban*, including the famous Black Hawk helicopters.“When they say they disabled all the equipment it’s not true. That equipment is all new out of the box,“ Trump added.He concluded that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was the worst humiliation in US history.Trump also cited his improving approval ratings in the state, in comparison to Biden’s 31%. According to a recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, 53% of Iowans were in favor of Trump and 45% were against him (2% responded they were not sure how they feel about the 45th).The number of rallies the former Republican president has held prompts one to believe he is indeed going to try another presidential bid in 2024. In early September, Trump hinted he might have already decided on a possible comeback. When asked about his plans for the future, the ex-president said his supporters were “gonna be happy“ with his decision, though he was “not supposed to be talking about it yet“.Even if Trump is not going to try his luck in 2024, he is clearly determined to maintain his political capital and remain in the spotlight.*A terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other states
https://sputniknews.com/20211005/horrible-scenes-at-kabul-airport-to-haunt-me-forever-ex-adviser-in-afghan-govt-says-1089683436.html
vot tak
’Republicans Have to Stay Strong, Fight, Bring Our Country Back to bibi.' ... Fixed it for you. That's what zio-quisling trump really means.
2
2
us
iowa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Asya Geydarova
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg
Asya Geydarova
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089804430_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cbb83f5516ae8a52bef297999b1ac50c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Asya Geydarova
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg
donald trump, us, iowa, rally, 2024 us presidential elections
Trump Iowa Rally: ’Republicans Have to Stay Strong, Fight, Bring Our Country Back’
01:00 GMT 10.10.2021 (Updated: 02:15 GMT 10.10.2021)
Being updated
Trump took to the stage at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines amid reportedly the best ratings the former US president has ever had in the battleground state.
Donald Trump has started his speech at the “Save America“ rally in Des Moines enumerating the Biden administration’
s failures, from “illegal aliens taking our borders
“ and “China taking our jobs“, to Democrats’
efforts to push through with $3.5 trillion “socialist“ spending bill and other policies.
“Republicans have to stay strong, fight, bring our country back,“ Trump said.
The temporary debt ceiling hike agreed to
earlier this week was, for sure, in Trump's crosshairs. On Thursday, the US Senate voted to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion, which will allow the government to pay its bills until December 3.
The vote fell along party lines, 50-48, but triggered criticism from GOP politicians, especially, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who was seen covering his face with his hands
as Schumer was touting the motion.
“They just don’t seem to have a spine, some of them,“ Trump said, referring to the 11 Republicans who helped end the filibuster and joined Democrats in voting in favor of the motion.
“Time flies“, Trump said, calling on his supporters to vote the Democrats out and elect a record number of “America First“ lawmakers next November, when the 2022 midterm elections are scheduled.
Biden ‘Incentivising People to Go to China’
Trump said that Biden’s tax policy will make the business tax rate one of the highest in the world and “actually substantially higher than a place called communist China,“ potentially giving US businesses tax advantages to locate jobs there.
“We’re incentivising people to go to China,“ Trump said, emphasizing that, in contrast to Biden, he “wants to build up America.“ He added that the Biden spending bill will “raise taxes on working families like never ever before.“
Democrat lawmakers have proposed that the US corporate tax be increased from 21 percent to over 26 percent. Meanwhile, Trump dropped the top tax rate to 37 percent for individuals (from 39.6 percent) and reduced the corporate rate from 35 to 21 percent.
Trump criticized Biden for the Green New Deal on Saturday and said that the Democrats will “demolish the US energy industry“ because of high taxes on oil and gas.
“Gas prices and inflation have already skyrocketed,“ Trump said, adding that inflation is at its highest in 24 years and will only go up.
The former president warned that countless oil and gas jobs will be lost in Texas, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Iowa, North Dakota, and many other states because of Biden’s plans and the planned energy tax on methane will lead to hikes in energy costs by hundreds of dollars a year.
’Most Embarrassing Event’ in US History
Afghanistan was another issue Trump could not help discussing, blaming the Biden administration for leaving US military equipment behind, adding it was Democrats’ fault 13 US troops were killed in the late August terrorist attack at the Kabul airport.
“[Milley] went into Biden and said the same thing, it’s cheaper to leave the equipment. We should have taken everything and most importantly we shouldn’t have lost 13 warriors.“
American weapons eventually fell into the hands of the Taliban*, including the famous Black Hawk helicopters.
“When they say they disabled all the equipment it’s not true. That equipment is all new out of the box,“ Trump added.
“We’re like a country run by stupid people,“ Trump continued. “Our soldiers are heartbroken at what happened in Afghanistan [...] They wanted to be respected, they wanted to show strength and our television generals wouldn’t let them. China laughs in our face.”
He concluded that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was the worst humiliation in US history.
Trump also cited his improving approval ratings in the state, in comparison to Biden’
s 31%. According to a recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, 53% of Iowans were in favor
of Trump and 45% were against him (2% responded they were not sure how they feel about the 45th).
The number of rallies the former Republican president has held prompts one to believe he is indeed going to try another presidential bid in 2024. In early September, Trump hinted he might have already decided on a possible comeback. When asked about his plans for the future, the ex-president said his supporters were “gonna be happy“ with his decision, though he was “not supposed to be talking about it yet“.
Even if Trump is not going to try his luck in 2024, he is clearly determined to maintain his political capital and remain in the spotlight.
*A terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other states