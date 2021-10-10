https://sputniknews.com/20211010/trump-iowa-rally-republicans-have-to-stay-strong-fight-bring-our-country-back-1089802156.html

Trump Iowa Rally: ’Republicans Have to Stay Strong, Fight, Bring Our Country Back’

Trump took to the stage at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines amid reportedly the best ratings the former US president has ever had in the battleground... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International

Donald Trump has started his speech at the “Save America“ rally in Des Moines enumerating the Biden administration’s failures, from “illegal aliens taking our borders“ and “China taking our jobs“, to Democrats’ efforts to push through with $3.5 trillion “socialist“ spending bill and other policies.The temporary debt ceiling hike agreed to earlier this week was, for sure, in Trump's crosshairs. On Thursday, the US Senate voted to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion, which will allow the government to pay its bills until December 3.The vote fell along party lines, 50-48, but triggered criticism from GOP politicians, especially, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who was seen covering his face with his hands as Schumer was touting the motion.“Time flies“, Trump said, calling on his supporters to vote the Democrats out and elect a record number of “America First“ lawmakers next November, when the 2022 midterm elections are scheduled.Biden ‘Incentivising People to Go to China’Trump said that Biden’s tax policy will make the business tax rate one of the highest in the world and “actually substantially higher than a place called communist China,“ potentially giving US businesses tax advantages to locate jobs there.Democrat lawmakers have proposed that the US corporate tax be increased from 21 percent to over 26 percent. Meanwhile, Trump dropped the top tax rate to 37 percent for individuals (from 39.6 percent) and reduced the corporate rate from 35 to 21 percent.Trump criticized Biden for the Green New Deal on Saturday and said that the Democrats will “demolish the US energy industry“ because of high taxes on oil and gas.“Gas prices and inflation have already skyrocketed,“ Trump said, adding that inflation is at its highest in 24 years and will only go up.The former president warned that countless oil and gas jobs will be lost in Texas, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Iowa, North Dakota, and many other states because of Biden’s plans and the planned energy tax on methane will lead to hikes in energy costs by hundreds of dollars a year.’Most Embarrassing Event’ in US HistoryAfghanistan was another issue Trump could not help discussing, blaming the Biden administration for leaving US military equipment behind, adding it was Democrats’ fault 13 US troops were killed in the late August terrorist attack at the Kabul airport.American weapons eventually fell into the hands of the Taliban*, including the famous Black Hawk helicopters.“When they say they disabled all the equipment it’s not true. That equipment is all new out of the box,“ Trump added.He concluded that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was the worst humiliation in US history.Trump also cited his improving approval ratings in the state, in comparison to Biden’s 31%. According to a recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, 53% of Iowans were in favor of Trump and 45% were against him (2% responded they were not sure how they feel about the 45th).The number of rallies the former Republican president has held prompts one to believe he is indeed going to try another presidential bid in 2024. In early September, Trump hinted he might have already decided on a possible comeback. When asked about his plans for the future, the ex-president said his supporters were “gonna be happy“ with his decision, though he was “not supposed to be talking about it yet“.Even if Trump is not going to try his luck in 2024, he is clearly determined to maintain his political capital and remain in the spotlight.*A terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other states

