Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211010/trick-or-treat-this-year-blessed-by-covid-19-czar-fauci-but-netizens-are-not-thrilled-1089819963.html
Trick-or-Treat This Year Blessed by COVID-19 Czar Fauci, But Netizens Are Not Thrilled
Trick-or-Treat This Year Blessed by COVID-19 Czar Fauci, But Netizens Are Not Thrilled
The holiday tradition beloved by children is mostly held outdoors, so the risk of catching the virus is much less than when a crowd of people is packed inside... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-10T21:03+0000
2021-10-10T21:03+0000
us
halloween
anthony fauci
vaccination
pandemic
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089820230_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_638fa96a9557572a5ef9a2f56200314b.jpg
Dr. Anthony Fauci has given carte blanche to American children wishing to go trick-or-treating this year, suggesting it will be safe enough, especially for those vaccinated against COVID-19.It is worth noting that vaccination hasn't been approved for children under the age of 12, and is unlikely to kick off before Halloween. However, Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE are now seeking FDA's clearance for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.For those who haven't yet received the jab, it is ”a good time to reflect on why it's important to get vaccinated,” Fauci said.Fauci's approval hasn't been met with much enthusiasm on social media, as many users claimed they were going to enjoy the holiday even without his permission, and many have long been skeptical of Fauci's recommendations.
Why is this clown Fraudci still walking around out there instead of having been arrested and prosecuted for his crimes against humanity??
1
2
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Asya Geydarova
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg
Asya Geydarova
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089820230_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_83e9eb58bc2a71bf2a9ee6d67e821443.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, halloween, anthony fauci, vaccination, pandemic, covid-19

Trick-or-Treat This Year Blessed by COVID-19 Czar Fauci, But Netizens Are Not Thrilled

21:03 GMT 10.10.2021
© REUTERS / POOLDr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 20, 2021.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Asya Geydarova
Editor
All materialsWrite to the author
The holiday tradition beloved by children is mostly held outdoors, so the risk of catching the virus is much less than when a crowd of people is packed inside. However, the latter hasn't stopped some US politicians from ”partying” indoors (check out ex-president Barack Obama's birthday this year, as an example).
Dr. Anthony Fauci has given carte blanche to American children wishing to go trick-or-treating this year, suggesting it will be safe enough, especially for those vaccinated against COVID-19.
It is worth noting that vaccination hasn't been approved for children under the age of 12, and is unlikely to kick off before Halloween. However, Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE are now seeking FDA's clearance for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.

This is a time that children love, it's a very important part of the year for children," and it's primarily outdoors, which is what makes it safe, particularly if you're vaccinated, told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday

For those who haven't yet received the jab, it is ”a good time to reflect on why it's important to get vaccinated,” Fauci said.
Fauci's approval hasn't been met with much enthusiasm on social media, as many users claimed they were going to enjoy the holiday even without his permission, and many have long been skeptical of Fauci's recommendations.
002001
Discuss
Popular comments
Why is this clown Fraudci still walking around out there instead of having been arrested and prosecuted for his crimes against humanity??
TruePatriot
11 October, 01:01 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:00 GMTRussia’s Lavrov Urges EU to Act Reasonably on Mutual Recognition of Vaccine Certificates
21:48 GMTJared Leto Says Was ’Teargassed’ at Anti-Vax Passport Protest in Italy He Stumbled Upon
21:45 GMT'Has to Walk a Fine Line': Major Trump Problems Threaten Pence's Political Future - Report
21:03 GMTTrick-or-Treat This Year Blessed by COVID-19 Czar Fauci, But Netizens Are Not Thrilled
20:40 GMTFacebook PR Chief Clegg Claims Panned Algorithms Protect Users from 'Hate Speech'
20:20 GMTVP Harris ’Wide-Eyed’ Talk About Moon & Stars With Kids Ridiculed on Twitter
19:45 GMTUK Energy Firm Becomes Latest Victim of Gas Price Surge After BP Pulls Plug
18:57 GMTDrag Queen Says Sarah Everard's Killer Groped Him in Pub Three Years Ago
18:57 GMTDead Drops in Half-Eaten Sandwiches, Gum Packages: FBI Unveils Plot to Sell US Nuclear Sub Secrets
18:52 GMTGas Crisis in Europe May Last Over 6 Months, Serbian President Vucic Says
18:50 GMTKim Kardashian Piques Kanye, Family, Politics in SNL Monologue - and Blows Netizens Away
18:07 GMTHouse Insider? Pelosi's Fortune More Than Doubled in Last 3 Years Amid 'Lucky' Family Investments
17:26 GMTNew Law in California Requires Retailers to Have Gender-Neutral Aisles For Kids' Products
17:23 GMTTaliban Delegation Calls Doha Talks With US 'Fruitful', Reports Say
16:36 GMT'Arab Murder Simulator'? Controversy Erupts Over Video Game Dedicated to Second Battle of Fallujah
16:28 GMTAustrian Foreign Minister to Take Over as Chancellor on Monday
16:18 GMTUS Government Reportedly Favours Directed Energy Attacks Theory in Havana Syndrome Probe
15:50 GMTUS Deputy Secretary of State Says WH Unwilling to Build 'Broad Relationship With Pakistan'
15:32 GMTUK Gov't Stands Firm on Household Price Cap Amid Energy Market Jitters
15:30 GMTAfghanistan's Only Sports Channel Goes Off Air Amid Media Curbs