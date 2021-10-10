https://sputniknews.com/20211010/trick-or-treat-this-year-blessed-by-covid-19-czar-fauci-but-netizens-are-not-thrilled-1089819963.html

Trick-or-Treat This Year Blessed by COVID-19 Czar Fauci, But Netizens Are Not Thrilled

Trick-or-Treat This Year Blessed by COVID-19 Czar Fauci, But Netizens Are Not Thrilled

The holiday tradition beloved by children is mostly held outdoors, so the risk of catching the virus is much less than when a crowd of people is packed inside... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-10T21:03+0000

2021-10-10T21:03+0000

2021-10-10T21:03+0000

us

halloween

anthony fauci

vaccination

pandemic

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089820230_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_638fa96a9557572a5ef9a2f56200314b.jpg

Dr. Anthony Fauci has given carte blanche to American children wishing to go trick-or-treating this year, suggesting it will be safe enough, especially for those vaccinated against COVID-19.It is worth noting that vaccination hasn't been approved for children under the age of 12, and is unlikely to kick off before Halloween. However, Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE are now seeking FDA's clearance for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.For those who haven't yet received the jab, it is ”a good time to reflect on why it's important to get vaccinated,” Fauci said.Fauci's approval hasn't been met with much enthusiasm on social media, as many users claimed they were going to enjoy the holiday even without his permission, and many have long been skeptical of Fauci's recommendations.

TruePatriot Why is this clown Fraudci still walking around out there instead of having been arrested and prosecuted for his crimes against humanity?? 1

2

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Asya Geydarova https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg

Asya Geydarova https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Asya Geydarova https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg

us, halloween, anthony fauci, vaccination, pandemic, covid-19