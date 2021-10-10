Trick-or-Treat This Year Blessed by COVID-19 Czar Fauci, But Netizens Are Not Thrilled
© REUTERS / POOLDr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 20, 2021.
The holiday tradition beloved by children is mostly held outdoors, so the risk of catching the virus is much less than when a crowd of people is packed inside. However, the latter hasn't stopped some US politicians from ”partying” indoors (check out ex-president Barack Obama's birthday this year, as an example).
Dr. Anthony Fauci has given carte blanche to American children wishing to go trick-or-treating this year, suggesting it will be safe enough, especially for those vaccinated against COVID-19.
It is worth noting that vaccination hasn't been approved for children under the age of 12, and is unlikely to kick off before Halloween. However, Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE are now seeking FDA's clearance for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.
”This is a time that children love, it's a very important part of the year for children," and it's primarily outdoors, which is what makes it safe, particularly if you're vaccinated,” told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday
For those who haven't yet received the jab, it is ”a good time to reflect on why it's important to get vaccinated,” Fauci said.
Fauci's approval hasn't been met with much enthusiasm on social media, as many users claimed they were going to enjoy the holiday even without his permission, and many have long been skeptical of Fauci's recommendations.
