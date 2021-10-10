https://sputniknews.com/20211010/taliban-supporter-has-to-leave-farm-he-rents-near-nuclear-submarine-base-in-scotland-1089812370.html

Taliban Supporter Has to Leave Farm He Rents Near Nuclear Submarine Base in Scotland

The unusual renter stressed he posed no danger and meant no harm, adding that he just "likes to be a farmer". 10.10.2021, Sputnik International

A chairman of the Scottish Afghan Society who has been renting a farm near a British naval base has caused major concern in the neighbourhood due to his support for the Taliban*, and was told to leave the site, Sky News has reported. Waheed Totakhyl, a brother of an actual Taliban commander, and a supporter of the radical movement has been renting Aldonaig Farm, located right near Gare Loch. The loch hosts HMNB Clyde - the UK Navy's headquarters in Scotland, where nuclear submarines armed with Trident missiles are docked.According to Sky News, the owner of the farm, ex-Iranian officer Al Taghi told the renter he should vacate the farm because his neighbours were concerned by Totakhyl's behaviour. Locals told the broadcaster, they had to contact the military police after eight Afghan nationals came to the farm back in August, saying they had driven up from London.However, Totakhyl said that he was only visited by friends from around the UK to discuss the situation in their home country. Totakhyl left Afghanistan and came to Britain in 2001. He owns a takeaway shop that once sold "Osama bin Laden" pizzas. According to reports, he previously called for the death of US soldiers in Afghanistan. He is additionally said to be a member of the Afghan political party Hezb-e Islami, established by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar (also known as the "Butcher of Kabul"), who served as prime minister during the first Taliban rule. Totakhyl previously told Sky News that after the Taliban seized Afghanistan, it became "safer than Europe".*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

