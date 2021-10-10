Taliban Delegation Calls Doha Talks With US 'Fruitful', Reports Say

The Qatari channel cited the Taliban's acting information minister as saying that the interim Afghan government hoped the meeting would be a step toward its recognition by Washington.These negotiations between US officials and the Taliban are the first to occur since the United States withdrew troops from Afghanistan in August. The Taliban delegation was also expected to meet with EU representatives in Doha on Sunday.The radical movement took over Afghanistan as the US was withdrawing its forces after a nearly 20-year campaign. The Taliban seized the capital city of Kabul on 15 August, while the last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on 6 September.*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
The radical movement took over Afghanistan as the US was withdrawing its forces after a nearly 20-year campaign. The Taliban seized the capital city of Kabul on 15 August, while the last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on 6 September.
*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.