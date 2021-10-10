https://sputniknews.com/20211010/taiwan-vows-it-wont-bow-to-chinas-pressure-after-beijing-reiterates-reunification-push-1089805273.html

Taiwan Vows It Won’t Bow to China’s Pressure After Beijing Reiterates ‘Reunification’ Push

Taiwan's head Tsai Ing-wen has made it clear that Taipei hopes for easing the island’s tensions with China, but that it would not tolerate Beijing’s pressure.Speaking at a national day rally on Sunday, Tsai pledged that Taiwan would “continue to bolster” its national defence and demonstrate its determination to defend itself “in order to ensure that nobody can force Taiwan to take the path China has laid out for” Taipei.Tsai also vowed that Taiwan will not “act rashly” in developing its national defence, adding, however, “there should be absolutely no illusions that the Taiwanese people will bow to pressure”, in an apparent nod to China.She insisted that the situation around Taiwan had become “more complex and fluid than at any other point in the past 72 years”, accusing China of increasing its military presence in the island’s air defence zone, which Tsai claimed had seriously impacted her country’s national security.The remarks come a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated Beijing’s readiness to implement his country's plan for "reunification" with Taiwan “by peaceful means”, in line with the “one country, two systems" policy.The statement followed a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report earlier this week that US Marines and special operations forces have been secretly training Taiwanese soldiers on the island “for at least a year” as a way to prepare them for potential threats coming from China.Neither the US government nor Taiwanese officials have commented on the matter yet. Beijing has repeatedly condemned Washington over its perceived meddling in the affairs of Taiwan, which it considers an integral part of ChinaThe WSJ report was preceded by Taiwanese Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng arguing that China might mount a full-scale invasion of the island by 2025. The claims came after China in recent days sent almost 150 military aircraft close to Taiwan, while US and other allied forces conducted drills in the South China Sea.Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as a breakaway province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous country, which wants a dialogue with China, but cannot accept Beijing’s proposal for the "one country, two systems" model.The US does not recognise Taiwan as a sovereign nation, but has informal relations with the island, remaining its biggest supplier of military equipment.

feketehollo Sorry Taiwan, time is up. You cannot steal territory from mainland by force and then belly ache when the take it back. Your best chance is to negotiate regional autonomy of sort. 1

TruePatriot Ultimately Tsai will bow to the Mainland - whether it be before or after her re-education is complete. What a zio-sponsored neo-liberal puppet. One that needs removed at the next election. 1

