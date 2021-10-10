Syrian Military Launches Clearing Operation in Deraa

According to the newspaper Al-Watan, the Syrian Arab Army has started a clearing operation in the southeastern portion of Deraa Province, right near the Jordanian border. The report said that government forces will be re-establishing full control over 19 settlements, previously held by militants. At the same time, members of the opposition-led Free Syrian Army will be granted amnesty if they surrender their weapons and stop fighting.The truce agreement between the armed groups and the authorities in southern Syria was signed on 1 September, with the mediation of Russia. According to official data, over 7,500 militants have been granted amnesty since then.
NthrnNYker59
As soon as the 'war' is over... President Assad should round up these terrorists and hold a mass execution.
Fighting resumed in the province this summer after insurgents killed several servicemen and shelled settlements controlled by the government.
