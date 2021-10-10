Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211010/syrian-military-launches-clearing-operation-in-deraa-1089814175.html
Syrian Military Launches Clearing Operation in Deraa
Syrian Military Launches Clearing Operation in Deraa
Fighting resumed in the province this summer after insurgents killed several servicemen and shelled settlements controlled by the government. 10.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-10T14:33+0000
2021-10-10T14:33+0000
middle east
syrian arab army
militants
syria
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/05/1081984713_0:114:3054:1832_1920x0_80_0_0_2fe2b64bd7cf32f13087846115b67937.jpg
According to the newspaper Al-Watan, the Syrian Arab Army has started a clearing operation in the southeastern portion of Deraa Province, right near the Jordanian border. The report said that government forces will be re-establishing full control over 19 settlements, previously held by militants. At the same time, members of the opposition-led Free Syrian Army will be granted amnesty if they surrender their weapons and stop fighting.The truce agreement between the armed groups and the authorities in southern Syria was signed on 1 September, with the mediation of Russia. According to official data, over 7,500 militants have been granted amnesty since then.
As soon as the 'war' is over... President Assad should round up these terrorists and hold a mass execution.
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/05/1081984713_321:0:3050:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_be8a43d93eb026de41dc98b52db2f9ac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, syrian arab army, militants, syria

Syrian Military Launches Clearing Operation in Deraa

14:33 GMT 10.10.2021
© AP Photo / Hassan AmmarIn this July 15, 2018 file photo, a Syrian national flag with a picture of Syrian President Bashar Assad flies at an Army check point, in the town of Douma in the eastern Ghouta region, near Damascus, Syria.
In this July 15, 2018 file photo, a Syrian national flag with a picture of Syrian President Bashar Assad flies at an Army check point, in the town of Douma in the eastern Ghouta region, near Damascus, Syria. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2021
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Fighting resumed in the province this summer after insurgents killed several servicemen and shelled settlements controlled by the government.
According to the newspaper Al-Watan, the Syrian Arab Army has started a clearing operation in the southeastern portion of Deraa Province, right near the Jordanian border.
The report said that government forces will be re-establishing full control over 19 settlements, previously held by militants. At the same time, members of the opposition-led Free Syrian Army will be granted amnesty if they surrender their weapons and stop fighting.
© REUTERS / Alaa Al-FaqirA Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he stands on a damaged building, in the east of the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria January 3, 2017.
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he stands on a damaged building, in the east of the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria January 3, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2021
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he stands on a damaged building, in the east of the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria January 3, 2017.
© REUTERS / Alaa Al-Faqir
The truce agreement between the armed groups and the authorities in southern Syria was signed on 1 September, with the mediation of Russia. According to official data, over 7,500 militants have been granted amnesty since then.
700000
Discuss
Popular comments
As soon as the 'war' is over... President Assad should round up these terrorists and hold a mass execution.
NthrnNYker59
10 October, 18:20 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:00 GMTOne Dead, Dozens Injured After Shootout in St. Paul, Minnesota
14:52 GMTChilean Scientist Claims Metal-Eating Bacteria Can Help Deal With Pollution
14:47 GMTItalian Sailors Reportedly Knew About Americas Over 150 Years Before Christopher Columbus
14:44 GMT'Let's Go, Brandon!' Anti-Biden Meme Ripples Across Internet
14:39 GMTUS Lifts Sanctions on Several Russians Ahead of Nuland's Moscow Trip
14:35 GMTFrance's Le Pen Says Can Reach Presidential Runoff
14:33 GMTSyrian Military Launches Clearing Operation in Deraa
14:32 GMT'Less Than What NFL Earns', India's UN Rep Urges Developed Nations to Provide $100 Bln for Climate
14:21 GMTTaliban Supporter Has to Leave Farm He Rents Near Nuclear Submarine Base in Scotland
14:14 GMTScotland Yard Has Spoken to Woman Who Accused Prince Andrew of Sexual Abuse, Report Says
14:03 GMT‘People in Showbiz are More Prone to Mental Illness’: Actress Shama Sikander, Who Battled Depression
13:53 GMTFrench Interior Minister Calls for Negotiating EU-UK Migration Treaty as Channel Crossings Continue
13:29 GMTSaturday Night Live Mocks Congressional Hearing With Facebook Whistleblower
13:23 GMTTrump Called General Milley 'Nut Job' Over Proposal to Leave Military Equipment in Afghanistan
13:16 GMTUS Treasury Secretary Confident Debt Ceiling Will Be Raised by Deadline in December
13:04 GMTHow Lebanon Has Plunged Into a Fuel Crisis
12:55 GMTLa Palma Volcano's Northern Flank Collapses - Video
12:55 GMTDeaths in Aden Car Bomb Blast Rise to 5, Source Says
12:40 GMTMuch Ado About Nothing: BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Football Player Son Heung-min Deny Dating Rumours
12:35 GMTIndia's Federal Power Minister Denies Claims That Delhi Might See a Blackout Amid Coal Crisis