Sen. Josh Hawley Tells Religious Conservatives US Needs a ‘Baptism of Hope’ - Report

Sen. Josh Hawley Tells Religious Conservatives US Needs a ‘Baptism of Hope’ - Report

The Missouri senator reportedly spoke about the DOJ's recent memo and the Supreme Court hearing an abortion case in December. 10.10.2021, Sputnik International

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) advised a gathering of religious conservatives on Friday that the faithful need a "baptism of courage" as they encounter new pressures from the left, media reported."And we also need a baptism of hope because it's hope that gives us courage."The gathering of devoted conservatives included an audio system lamenting the Justice Division’s current attempt to probe intimidation at college boards.Meanwhile, Hawley has reportedly sent a letter to the attorney general expressing concern that the DOJ will restrict parental free speech with its new investigation.The DOJ recently announced that it would coordinate a nationwide investigation after the National School Board Association (NSBA) suggested teachers face domestic terrorism. In it, the NSBA cited several instances of reported violence or intimidation.Hawley has expressed concern towards the NSBA letter, which invoked the Patriot Act, and the potential for overreach following Garland's memo, although it didn't use the term "domestic terrorist" and clarified that "spirited debate" was not the target of his probe.The Missouri senator didn’t miss the chance to request prayers from attendees for the Supreme Court until December 1, when oral arguments in Dobbs v. Mississippi are scheduled to be heard.Hawley proceeded to describe the case as the most important pro-life case in generations, and expressed hope that the Court would reverse Roe v. Wade.

