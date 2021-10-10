Registration was successful!
Sen. Josh Hawley Tells Religious Conservatives US Needs a 'Baptism of Hope' - Report
10.10.2021
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) advised a gathering of religious conservatives on Friday that the faithful need a "baptism of courage" as they encounter new pressures from the left, media reported."And we also need a baptism of hope because it's hope that gives us courage."The gathering of devoted conservatives included an audio system lamenting the Justice Division’s current attempt to probe intimidation at college boards.Meanwhile, Hawley has reportedly sent a letter to the attorney general expressing concern that the DOJ will restrict parental free speech with its new investigation.The DOJ recently announced that it would coordinate a nationwide investigation after the National School Board Association (NSBA) suggested teachers face domestic terrorism. In it, the NSBA cited several instances of reported violence or intimidation.Hawley has expressed concern towards the NSBA letter, which invoked the Patriot Act, and the potential for overreach following Garland's memo, although it didn't use the term "domestic terrorist" and clarified that "spirited debate" was not the target of his probe.The Missouri senator didn’t miss the chance to request prayers from attendees for the Supreme Court until December 1, when oral arguments in Dobbs v. Mississippi are scheduled to be heard.Hawley proceeded to describe the case as the most important pro-life case in generations, and expressed hope that the Court would reverse Roe v. Wade.
Adriana Montes
Sen. Josh Hawley Tells Religious Conservatives US Needs a ‘Baptism of Hope’ - Report

01:50 GMT 10.10.2021 (Updated: 01:52 GMT 10.10.2021)
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) attends a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on voting rights on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2021.
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) attends a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on voting rights on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2021
© AP Photo / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Adriana Montes
The Missouri senator reportedly spoke about the DOJ's recent memo and the Supreme Court hearing an abortion case in December.
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) advised a gathering of religious conservatives on Friday that the faithful need a "baptism of courage" as they encounter new pressures from the left, media reported.
"I just want to say to you that it's my firm conviction that in this hour, in this time of testing, for our nation and for us as believers, what we need as believers above all is we need a baptism of courage," Hawley said at the Pray Vote Stand Summit in Leesburg, Va.
"And we also need a baptism of hope because it's hope that gives us courage."
The gathering of devoted conservatives included an audio system lamenting the Justice Division’s current attempt to probe intimidation at college boards.
Meanwhile, Hawley has reportedly sent a letter to the attorney general expressing concern that the DOJ will restrict parental free speech with its new investigation.

“Not on my watch and not without a fight,” Hawley reportedly said at Friday’s event. “I’m not going to face by. I can’t stand idly by whereas this administration makes use of the federal authorities towards us. I can’t stand by, whereas they trample our First Amendment rights.”

The DOJ recently announced that it would coordinate a nationwide investigation after the National School Board Association (NSBA) suggested teachers face domestic terrorism. In it, the NSBA cited several instances of reported violence or intimidation.
Hawley has expressed concern towards the NSBA letter, which invoked the Patriot Act, and the potential for overreach following Garland's memo, although it didn't use the term "domestic terrorist" and clarified that "spirited debate" was not the target of his probe.
The Missouri senator didn’t miss the chance to request prayers from attendees for the Supreme Court until December 1, when oral arguments in Dobbs v. Mississippi are scheduled to be heard.
Hawley proceeded to describe the case as the most important pro-life case in generations, and expressed hope that the Court would reverse Roe v. Wade.

"It is the worst decision certainly of this century," he reportedly said of Roe. "One of the absolute worst decisions in our country's history. It ranks right up there with Dred Scott, which extended slavery all across this country and required a Civil War to destroy."

