https://sputniknews.com/20211010/saturday-night-live-mocks-congressional-hearing-with-facebook-whistleblower-1089812712.html

Saturday Night Live Mocks Congressional Hearing With Facebook Whistleblower

Saturday Night Live Mocks Congressional Hearing With Facebook Whistleblower

The development comes as the social media giant is reeling from revelations made by Frances Haugen, who claimed that Facebook prioritised growth over safety... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-10T13:29+0000

2021-10-10T13:29+0000

2021-10-10T13:30+0000

mark zuckerberg

us

facebook

social media

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/06/1089723901_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_794ae912233cccaf461f37b8ee2c65d8.jpg

US television sketch show Saturday Night Live has mocked a congressional hearing with Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen. The latest episode showed Ms Haugen, played by Heidi Gardner, giving her testimony on Capitol Hill, with the show apparently taking a dig at US legislators’ failure to take the issue seriously."What Facebook has done is disgraceful and you better believe that Congress will be taking action. Right after we pass the infrastructure bill, raise the debt ceiling, prosecute those responsible for the January 6th insurrection and stop Trump from using executive privilege, even though he's no longer president. But after all that, you watch out, Facebook!” said Senator Dianne Feinstein, played by Cecily Strong.The senator then questioned Frances Haugen whether having 2,000 friends on Facebook is "good". Senator Ted Cruz, portrayed by Aidy Bryant, then asked the whistleblower how to turn off the bullying feature on Facebook, before voicing concern about groups that spread misinformation. 'Facebook is Accountable to No One'SNL’s latest episode comes four days after the real Frances Haugen testified before the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, detailing how the company has allegedly been hiding negative information from the public. Haugen, who worked at the social media giant for two years, copied thousands of internal documents that she then leaked to The Wall Street Journal and shared with lawmakers.One paper showed that a study conducted by Facebook revealed that 13 percent of girls in the United Kingdom had started having more suicidal thoughts after using Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.Another study showed that 17 percent of teens said their eating disorders had got worse after using Instagram.Documents leaked by Frances Haugen also showed that politicians, celebrities, and other high-profile individuals have been treated differently by Facebook, with moderation policies applied differently or not at all to their accounts. The leaked papers also showed the company was facing a lawsuit from a group of its shareholders, who claim the hefty $5 billion fine Facebook paid to the US Federal Trade Commission in 2019 was so high because it was designed to protect CEO Mark Zuckerberg.The social media network said the leaks were misleading, and Haugen’s accusations "don’t make sense". Mark Zuckerberg said the company cared "deeply" about safety issues.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

mark zuckerberg, us, facebook, social media