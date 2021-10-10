https://sputniknews.com/20211010/people-in-showbiz-are-more-prone-to-mental-illness-actress-shama-sikander-who-battled-depression-1089806428.html

‘People in Showbiz are More Prone to Mental Illness’: Actress Shama Sikander, Who Battled Depression

‘People in Showbiz are More Prone to Mental Illness’: Actress Shama Sikander, Who Battled Depression

On 10 October every year, World Mental Health Day is celebrated to raise awareness and extend support for the issue. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-10T14:03+0000

2021-10-10T14:03+0000

2021-10-10T14:03+0000

celebrity

actress

suicide

celebrity

bollywood

mental illness

actress

mental health

depression

bipolar disorder

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089813476_0:212:1366:980_1920x0_80_0_0_11d3ad974cb8b052fa00fe2e94d07726.jpg

Indian actress Shama Sikander, who managed to control bipolar disorder and successfully battled depression that triggered suicidal thoughts back in 2012, has opened up about what pushed her to the edge and why people in the showbiz industry are more prone to mental health issues.Starting her acting career in 2003, Shama quickly shot to fame and became a household name for playing a chirpy girl-next-door in the television show "Yeh Meri Life Hai".However, life made a U-turn and the gradual downfall in her career and pressures of show business brought forth mental health illness.The 42-year-old actress recalls that for one year, she didn’t even know what was happening to her and used to feel very dark, gloomy, and sad. The feeling of being directionless and hopeless would engulf her and she would wake up at night and start crying without knowing why she was crying.She was silently suffering until she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which was causing her to have extreme mood swings, ranging from mania to depression.From meteoric rises to gradual downfalls, from financial crunches to personal dilemmas, actors go through a lot during their artistic journeys.Shama shares, that in the pursuit of carving out a niche in the industry, cut-throat competition and high expectations put actors under a lot of pressure, because of which they often lose track of the right path.“Any healthy competition, I don’t mind but with time, it gets really ugly sometimes. Things like constant comparison of how successful an actor is and going against your true self are promoted here very subtly without people even knowing it".She also points out that there is a constant pressure to look perfect all the time off-screen as well as on-screen.Actors are often asked what their next project is, and Shama says that one should not get boghed down by such questions and people’s expectation to see you on screen all the time.“Actors are often expected to perpetually do something. If we don’t, it’s considered abnormal. People will ask me 'why are you not taking up enough projects?' and [say] that I should be doing something bigger. This forces an actor to feel guilty for no reason. If I don’t want to do anything for some time, it should be okay. It’s my choice, my right", Shama shares.In pursuit of making it big in showbiz, Shama says that not many people know what they are getting into, and when they realise it, then they are trapped and it becomes tough to handle mental illness.After becoming famous for her roles in the Indian television series "Yeh Meri Life Hai" (2003-2005), Shama grabbed the limelight for her web film "Sexaholic", the series "Maaya: Slave of Her Desires", and also Bollywood movies such as "Mann" and "Bypass Road".

See you in the ice no they aren't, compare suicides among the population and entertainers. Entertainers, as servants of the false Jew banksters who loot nations, just get pampered, given more attention and medical care. Useful people are the ones we are losing. 1

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

celebrity, actress, suicide, celebrity, bollywood, mental illness, actress, mental health, depression, bipolar disorder, mental illness, bollywood, clinical depression, mental health issues, india