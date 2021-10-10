https://sputniknews.com/20211010/one-dead-dozens-injured-after-shootout-in-st-paul-minnesota--1089815608.html

One Dead, Dozens Injured After Shootout in St. Paul, Minnesota

According to preliminary information, there were several shooters. A motive has yet to be determined. 10.10.2021, Sputnik International

One young woman has died and nearly 14 others are injured after a shootout inside a bar on the 200 block of West Seventh Street in St. Paul, Minnesota.St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said in a statement that police are currently looking for the people responsible for the crime. St. Paul Police Spokesperson Steve Linders described the situation as "hellish".Law enforcement earlier reported that no suspects have been arrested so far, but preliminary information shows there were several shooters. A motive has yet to be determined.The shooting reportedly started after midnight early Sunday morning.According to officials, police officers found a "chaotic scene" when they arrived at the site at about 12:15 a.m. local time. A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said, while 14 others were transported to area hospitals for treatment. They are all expected to survive, according to the St. Paul Police Department's statement.

