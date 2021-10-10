Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211010/one-dead-dozens-injured-after-shootout-in-st-paul-minnesota--1089815608.html
One Dead, Dozens Injured After Shootout in St. Paul, Minnesota
One Dead, Dozens Injured After Shootout in St. Paul, Minnesota
According to preliminary information, there were several shooters. A motive has yet to be determined. 10.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-10T15:00+0000
2021-10-10T15:20+0000
shootout
minnesota
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/19/1081869502_0:277:1920:1357_1920x0_80_0_0_1cd5d13eb4455a73ea0d55598d366e4a.jpg
One young woman has died and nearly 14 others are injured after a shootout inside a bar on the 200 block of West Seventh Street in St. Paul, Minnesota.St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said in a statement that police are currently looking for the people responsible for the crime. St. Paul Police Spokesperson Steve Linders described the situation as "hellish".Law enforcement earlier reported that no suspects have been arrested so far, but preliminary information shows there were several shooters. A motive has yet to be determined.The shooting reportedly started after midnight early Sunday morning.According to officials, police officers found a "chaotic scene" when they arrived at the site at about 12:15 a.m. local time. A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said, while 14 others were transported to area hospitals for treatment. They are all expected to survive, according to the St. Paul Police Department's statement.
minnesota
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/19/1081869502_102:0:1911:1357_1920x0_80_0_0_7e0d90b0b4b455f9364c1125bb3935da.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
shootout, minnesota, us

One Dead, Dozens Injured After Shootout in St. Paul, Minnesota

15:00 GMT 10.10.2021 (Updated: 15:20 GMT 10.10.2021)
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Jobs For Felons Hub / Police Crime Scene Tape
Police Crime Scene Tape - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Jobs For Felons Hub /
Subscribe
According to preliminary information, there were several shooters. A motive has yet to be determined.
One young woman has died and nearly 14 others are injured after a shootout inside a bar on the 200 block of West Seventh Street in St. Paul, Minnesota.
St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said in a statement that police are currently looking for the people responsible for the crime. St. Paul Police Spokesperson Steve Linders described the situation as "hellish".
Law enforcement earlier reported that no suspects have been arrested so far, but preliminary information shows there were several shooters. A motive has yet to be determined.
The shooting reportedly started after midnight early Sunday morning.
According to officials, police officers found a "chaotic scene" when they arrived at the site at about 12:15 a.m. local time. A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said, while 14 others were transported to area hospitals for treatment. They are all expected to survive, according to the St. Paul Police Department's statement.
102011
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:00 GMTOne Dead, Dozens Injured After Shootout in St. Paul, Minnesota
14:52 GMTChilean Scientist Claims Metal-Eating Bacteria Can Help Deal With Pollution
14:47 GMTItalian Sailors Reportedly Knew About Americas Over 150 Years Before Christopher Columbus
14:44 GMT'Let's Go, Brandon!' Anti-Biden Meme Ripples Across Internet
14:39 GMTUS Lifts Sanctions on Several Russians Ahead of Nuland's Moscow Trip
14:35 GMTFrance's Le Pen Says Can Reach Presidential Runoff
14:33 GMTSyrian Military Launches Clearing Operation in Deraa
14:32 GMT'Less Than What NFL Earns', India's UN Rep Urges Developed Nations to Provide $100 Bln for Climate
14:21 GMTTaliban Supporter Has to Leave Farm He Rents Near Nuclear Submarine Base in Scotland
14:14 GMTScotland Yard Has Spoken to Woman Who Accused Prince Andrew of Sexual Abuse, Report Says
14:03 GMT‘People in Showbiz are More Prone to Mental Illness’: Actress Shama Sikander, Who Battled Depression
13:53 GMTFrench Interior Minister Calls for Negotiating EU-UK Migration Treaty as Channel Crossings Continue
13:29 GMTSaturday Night Live Mocks Congressional Hearing With Facebook Whistleblower
13:23 GMTTrump Called General Milley 'Nut Job' Over Proposal to Leave Military Equipment in Afghanistan
13:16 GMTUS Treasury Secretary Confident Debt Ceiling Will Be Raised by Deadline in December
13:04 GMTHow Lebanon Has Plunged Into a Fuel Crisis
12:55 GMTLa Palma Volcano's Northern Flank Collapses - Video
12:55 GMTDeaths in Aden Car Bomb Blast Rise to 5, Source Says
12:40 GMTMuch Ado About Nothing: BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Football Player Son Heung-min Deny Dating Rumours
12:35 GMTIndia's Federal Power Minister Denies Claims That Delhi Might See a Blackout Amid Coal Crisis