'No Further Action': Scotland Yard Reportedly Drops Probe Into Prince Andrew's Alleged Sex Crimes
'No Further Action': Scotland Yard Reportedly Drops Probe Into Prince Andrew's Alleged Sex Crimes
Andrew is still facing a civil lawsuit in the US, with Virginia Roberts Giuffre accusing him of three sexual assault incidents. The duke has consistently... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International
The investigation into the alleged sex crimes of UK's Prince Andrew and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein will receive "no further action" from the UK Metropolitan Police, The Mirror reported on Sunday.Scotland Yard announced that they would be abandoning its inquiry into various charges that the Duke of York groomed or abused young women on UK soil after doing two investigations and evaluating current material, received in August.The police also stated that the review of the information provided by a "media organisation" in June this year was over, too. When asked about allegations of sexual assault against Andrew, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told the radio show host that "no one is above the law."The document in question is Roberts Giuffre's legal case, which she filed on August 9 in a New York court, accusing the British royal of sexually abusing her when she was as young as 17 years old.The lawsuit claims that Giuffre, now 38, was compelled by the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and socialite Ghislaine Maxwell to have sex with Andrew at Maxwell's townhouse in the UK, as well as at Epstein's residence in New York and on Little St James, his Caribbean private island.Moreover, the Met police refused to confirm or deny earlier reports that its officers had spoken to Giuffre, who resides in Australia. It was also unclear whether or not a formal statement was taken from her.Following the reputation-damaging BBC Newsnight interview on his friendship with Epstein, who was discovered dead in his jail cell while awaiting trial on trafficking charges in 2019, Andrew took a step back from public royal duties and was relieved of his patronage positions and partnerships with most charitable organizations.
https://sputniknews.com/20211002/queen-has-secretly-spent-millions-of-pounds-on-prince-andrews-legal-battle---report-1089592593.html
23:20 GMT 10.10.2021
Britain's Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the announcement of Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021.
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Andrew is still facing a civil lawsuit in the US, with Virginia Roberts Giuffre accusing him of three sexual assault incidents. The duke has consistently rejected the allegations, and his legal team is working to have the US case dismissed.
The investigation into the alleged sex crimes of UK's Prince Andrew and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein will receive "no further action" from the UK Metropolitan Police, The Mirror reported on Sunday.
Scotland Yard announced that they would be abandoning its inquiry into various charges that the Duke of York groomed or abused young women on UK soil after doing two investigations and evaluating current material, received in August.
"The Metropolitan Police Service continues to liaise with other law enforcement agencies who lead the investigation into matters related to Jeffrey Epstein. As a matter of procedure MPS officers reviewed a document released in August 2021 as part of a US civil action," the statement read, per the report. "This review has concluded and we are taking no further action."
The police also stated that the review of the information provided by a "media organisation" in June this year was over, too.
"This review is complete and no further action will be taken," the agency concluded.
When asked about allegations of sexual assault against Andrew, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told the radio show host that "no one is above the law."
The document in question is Roberts Giuffre's legal case, which she filed on August 9 in a New York court, accusing the British royal of sexually abusing her when she was as young as 17 years old.
The lawsuit claims that Giuffre, now 38, was compelled by the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and socialite Ghislaine Maxwell to have sex with Andrew at Maxwell's townhouse in the UK, as well as at Epstein's residence in New York and on Little St James, his Caribbean private island.
Moreover, the Met police refused to confirm or deny earlier reports that its officers had spoken to Giuffre, who resides in Australia. It was also unclear whether or not a formal statement was taken from her.
Following the reputation-damaging BBC Newsnight interview on his friendship with Epstein, who was discovered dead in his jail cell while awaiting trial on trafficking charges in 2019, Andrew took a step back from public royal duties and was relieved of his patronage positions and partnerships with most charitable organizations.
