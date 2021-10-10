https://sputniknews.com/20211010/much-ado-about-nothing-blackpinks-jisoo-and-football-player-son-heung-min-deny-dating-rumours-1089807499.html

Much Ado About Nothing: BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Football Player Son Heung-min Deny Dating Rumours

Much Ado About Nothing: BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Football Player Son Heung-min Deny Dating Rumours

Rumours of the two stars being in a romantic relationship started circulating on the Internet again at the beginning of October. 10.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-10T12:40+0000

2021-10-10T12:40+0000

2021-10-10T12:40+0000

k-pop

south korea

dating

blackpink

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089812117_0:256:800:706_1920x0_80_0_0_f1288d93d3bb74a0f8a948bf9d53e580.jpg

BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment stated on 10 October that all rumours of K-pop girl band member Jisoo dating Tottenham Hotspur FC forward Son Heung-min are groundless. Also, the company asked to refrain from making reckless speculation to avoid harm to the artist's image. Recently, rumours of a relationship between Son Heung-min and Jisoo sparked a buzz on social media and online communities. Netizens reached such a conclusion based on several things. First of all, they noticed that the football player and the singer recently returned from France on the same day. He was at a 2022 FIFA World Cup Asia Qualifier game and was supposed to be returning from London, UK, but somehow returned on a flight from France. Jisoo returned to South Korea on the same day, 5 October, after finishing up her activities as an ambassador of Christian Dior in Paris for the Paris Fashion Week. Second, there has also been speculation that the two celebrities wear couple bracelets. Son Heung-min usually kisses the bracelet on his wrist after scoring a goal. Netizens decided this gesture is for sure an expression of affection for his lover, because Jisoo was caught wearing a similar bracelet on her left wrist. In addition, Jisoo also visited a Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London in September 2019, and some fans regarded her photos on Instagram Stories as proof of a romantic relationship with the football star. Some fans, however, remained sceptical about the rumours, pointing to the fact that the abovementioned bracelets are completely different. Moreover, Jisoo herself, back in 2019 in an interview after the match, dismissed rumours of her dating the sportsman and said that she is not close with Son Heung-min.The dating rumour first surfaced after a Premier League match in 2019, but it soon calmed down due to a lack of evidence. But it reappeared among netizens again on 8 October, after Jisoo and Son Heung-min coincidentally arrived from the same place in South Korea.

https://sputniknews.com/20210923/blackpinks-lisa-continues-triumphant-conquest-of-top-global-youtube-chart-1089513237.html

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

k-pop, south korea, dating, blackpink