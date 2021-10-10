Registration was successful!
Deadly Explosion Hits Aden, Yemen, Report Suggests
Deadly Explosion Hits Aden, Yemen, Report Suggests
Reuters reported, citing witnesses, that multiple casualties are feared after a blast hit Aden's Al Tawahi district.
A car bomb detonated on Sunday in the Yemeni city of Aden, Al-Jazeera reported. According to preliminary data, the attack targeted a convoy belonging to Aden Governor Ahmed Lamlas. So far, there has been no official information about the number of killed or wounded by the explosion, however, reports suggest that several people have died from the assault. The governor is believed to have survived the blast.
middle east

Deadly Explosion Hits Aden, Yemen, Report Suggests

09:33 GMT 10.10.2021 (Updated: 09:49 GMT 10.10.2021)
Being updated
Reuters reported, citing witnesses, that multiple casualties are feared after a blast hit Aden's Al Tawahi district.
A car bomb detonated on Sunday in the Yemeni city of Aden, Al-Jazeera reported. According to preliminary data, the attack targeted a convoy belonging to Aden Governor Ahmed Lamlas.
So far, there has been no official information about the number of killed or wounded by the explosion, however, reports suggest that several people have died from the assault. The governor is believed to have survived the blast.
