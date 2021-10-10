https://sputniknews.com/20211010/lets-go-brandon-anti-biden-meme-ripples-across-internet-1089813698.html

'Let's Go, Brandon!' Anti-Biden Meme Ripples Across Internet

A week earlier, crowds of spectators at a NASCAR race in Alabama chanted the now notorious line "F**k Joe Biden!" as driver Brandon Brown, who had just won the... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International

A memefied euphemism for "F**k Joe Biden" - "Let's Go Brandon" - is making waves on social media as the 46th US president is suffering a major plunge in his approval ratings and receiving a lot of hate from some fans at college football games and conservative critics.An attempt at damage control by an NBC reporter who was interviewing Brandon Brown, a NASCAR driver who happened to mark his victory as yet another "F**k Joe Biden" chant could be heard from the crowd of spectators, has resulted in a twitterstorm with hashtags, memes, videos, and merciless jokes from all those dissatisfied with Biden's performance in the Oval Office.This time it's not about the triumph of the NASCAR race car driver but about the relentless mockery being levelled at Joe Biden, with even Donald Trump Jr, Ted Cruz, and other supporters of the former president riding the wave.Aside from loud chants at some college football games, a banner was even spotted in the skies over Iowa before a Trump rally took place there.One can make suggestions as to who might have been behind that, judging by a post from Jason Miller, Donald Trump's former adviser and the founder of conservative social network Gettr.Those who did not get a chance to chant or observe the banner in Iowa had their fun on social media with memes. The National Rifle Association (NRA) was among them, posting a laconic clip.Rude anti-Biden chants have apparently become an unflattering trend across the US as Joe Biden faces massive bipartisan criticism for his administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the migrant crisis on America's southern border, along with his foreign policy and economic decisions.Recent polls have shown that some 48 percent of Americans do not approve of Biden's performance, even though his press secretary, Jen Psaki, argued that the grim figures are the result of the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

