Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211010/less-than-what-nfl-earns-indias-un-rep-urges-developed-nations-to-provide-100-bln-for-climate-1089813372.html
'Less Than What NFL Earns', India's UN Rep Urges Developed Nations to Provide $100 Bln for Climate
'Less Than What NFL Earns', India's UN Rep Urges Developed Nations to Provide $100 Bln for Climate
Politicians at the United Nations (UN) have urged developed countries to provide developing nations with funds so they can contribute to global efforts to... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-10T14:32+0000
2021-10-10T14:34+0000
un
climate change
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/11/1082923120_0:104:2000:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_e7412b54ddfacf4fa4a86f343aba4517.jpg
India's permanent representative to the UN T. S. Tirumurti said during the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly that there is still a significant gap in the commitment made by developed nations to provide developing countries with $100 billion for climate action. Tirumutri added that nations also need to desist from "cherry-picking" from inclusive and comprehensive structures of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Speaking at the session, he noted that a handful of nations should not make decisions for everyone, saying India supports a member-state driven process in the interest of developing countries. In 2009, developed nations pledged to mobilise $100 billion a year by 2020 in climate finance. The goal was reiterated again in 2015 as part of the Paris Accord. But that target has not been attained.
money doesn't protect the environment. stop cutting down trees, stop poisoning the ground water with oil/gas drilling, stop migrating North, reduce the number of desert wasteland causing Muslims, consume less....these are actions that would have an effect on climate change. Govts support evil life destroying Muslim migration so NO gov't wants to stop the wasteland that the Muslims will bring.
1
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/11/1082923120_112:0:1889:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_993cde3e034c95ba6e0c0d6802b7f7e2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
un, climate change, india

'Less Than What NFL Earns', India's UN Rep Urges Developed Nations to Provide $100 Bln for Climate

14:32 GMT 10.10.2021 (Updated: 14:34 GMT 10.10.2021)
© AP Photo / New Jersey Department of Environmental ProtectionIn this photo provided by New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, a forest fire burns in Little Egg Harbor Township, N.J., on Sunday, May 16, 2021. (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection via AP)
In this photo provided by New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, a forest fire burns in Little Egg Harbor Township, N.J., on Sunday, May 16, 2021. (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2021
© AP Photo / New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection
Subscribe
Politicians at the United Nations (UN) have urged developed countries to provide developing nations with funds so they can contribute to global efforts to tackle the climate crisis.
India's permanent representative to the UN T. S. Tirumurti said during the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly that there is still a significant gap in the commitment made by developed nations to provide developing countries with $100 billion for climate action.

"This amount [$100 bln] is less [than] what [the] NFL [National Football League] earns on media", he said.

Tirumutri added that nations also need to desist from "cherry-picking" from inclusive and comprehensive structures of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Speaking at the session, he noted that a handful of nations should not make decisions for everyone, saying India supports a member-state driven process in the interest of developing countries.
In 2009, developed nations pledged to mobilise $100 billion a year by 2020 in climate finance. The goal was reiterated again in 2015 as part of the Paris Accord. But that target has not been attained.
001001
Discuss
Popular comments
money doesn't protect the environment. stop cutting down trees, stop poisoning the ground water with oil/gas drilling, stop migrating North, reduce the number of desert wasteland causing Muslims, consume less....these are actions that would have an effect on climate change. Govts support evil life destroying Muslim migration so NO gov't wants to stop the wasteland that the Muslims will bring.
See you in the ice
10 October, 17:52 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:00 GMTOne Dead, Dozens Injured After Shootout in St. Paul, Minnesota
14:52 GMTChilean Scientist Claims Metal-Eating Bacteria Can Help Deal With Pollution
14:47 GMTItalian Sailors Reportedly Knew About Americas Over 150 Years Before Christopher Columbus
14:44 GMT'Let's Go, Brandon!' Anti-Biden Meme Ripples Across Internet
14:39 GMTUS Lifts Sanctions on Several Russians Ahead of Nuland's Moscow Trip
14:35 GMTFrance's Le Pen Says Can Reach Presidential Runoff
14:33 GMTSyrian Military Launches Clearing Operation in Deraa
14:32 GMT'Less Than What NFL Earns', India's UN Rep Urges Developed Nations to Provide $100 Bln for Climate
14:21 GMTTaliban Supporter Has to Leave Farm He Rents Near Nuclear Submarine Base in Scotland
14:14 GMTScotland Yard Has Spoken to Woman Who Accused Prince Andrew of Sexual Abuse, Report Says
14:03 GMT‘People in Showbiz are More Prone to Mental Illness’: Actress Shama Sikander, Who Battled Depression
13:53 GMTFrench Interior Minister Calls for Negotiating EU-UK Migration Treaty as Channel Crossings Continue
13:29 GMTSaturday Night Live Mocks Congressional Hearing With Facebook Whistleblower
13:23 GMTTrump Called General Milley 'Nut Job' Over Proposal to Leave Military Equipment in Afghanistan
13:16 GMTUS Treasury Secretary Confident Debt Ceiling Will Be Raised by Deadline in December
13:04 GMTHow Lebanon Has Plunged Into a Fuel Crisis
12:55 GMTLa Palma Volcano's Northern Flank Collapses - Video
12:55 GMTDeaths in Aden Car Bomb Blast Rise to 5, Source Says
12:40 GMTMuch Ado About Nothing: BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Football Player Son Heung-min Deny Dating Rumours
12:35 GMTIndia's Federal Power Minister Denies Claims That Delhi Might See a Blackout Amid Coal Crisis