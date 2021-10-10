'Less Than What NFL Earns', India's UN Rep Urges Developed Nations to Provide $100 Bln for Climate

https://sputniknews.com/20211010/less-than-what-nfl-earns-indias-un-rep-urges-developed-nations-to-provide-100-bln-for-climate-1089813372.html

India's permanent representative to the UN T. S. Tirumurti said during the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly that there is still a significant gap in the commitment made by developed nations to provide developing countries with $100 billion for climate action. Tirumutri added that nations also need to desist from "cherry-picking" from inclusive and comprehensive structures of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Speaking at the session, he noted that a handful of nations should not make decisions for everyone, saying India supports a member-state driven process in the interest of developing countries. In 2009, developed nations pledged to mobilise $100 billion a year by 2020 in climate finance. The goal was reiterated again in 2015 as part of the Paris Accord. But that target has not been attained.

