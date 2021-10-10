Registration was successful!
La Palma Volcano's Northern Flank Collapses - Video
La Palma Volcano's Northern Flank Collapses - Video
It was reported earlier that blocks of molten lava as large as three-storey buildings slid down a hillside on the Spanish island of La Palma, with multiple...
The northern flank of the volcano Cumbre Vieja on La Palma collapsed in the early hours of Saturday night, according to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (INVOLCAN). Spain's National Security Department later said that the collapse of the flank had caused the release of large blocks of material and the appearance of new flows running through evacuated areas. According to the Spanish Institute of Geology and Mining, the blocks of lava slid down the side of the Cumbre Vieja volcano were the size of three-storey buildings.The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma began erupting on 19 September. The lava from the volcano is believed to have destroyed more than 1,000 buildings. More than 6,000 people have been evacuated from the disaster zone, while some of them have been allowed to return home.
La Palma Volcano's Northern Flank Collapses - Video

12:55 GMT 10.10.2021
© REUTERS / REUTERS TVA screen grab shows lava and smoke following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, September 30, 2021
It was reported earlier that blocks of molten lava as large as three-storey buildings slid down a hillside on the Spanish island of La Palma, with multiple tremors shaking the area.
The northern flank of the volcano Cumbre Vieja on La Palma collapsed in the early hours of Saturday night, according to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (INVOLCAN).
Spain's National Security Department later said that the collapse of the flank had caused the release of large blocks of material and the appearance of new flows running through evacuated areas. According to the Spanish Institute of Geology and Mining, the blocks of lava slid down the side of the Cumbre Vieja volcano were the size of three-storey buildings.
The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma began erupting on 19 September. The lava from the volcano is believed to have destroyed more than 1,000 buildings. More than 6,000 people have been evacuated from the disaster zone, while some of them have been allowed to return home.
What kind of mindset does one need to live on an active volcano?
Thomas Turk
10 October, 17:08 GMT
