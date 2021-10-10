https://sputniknews.com/20211010/la-palma-volcanos-northern-flank-collapses---video-1089811732.html

La Palma Volcano's Northern Flank Collapses - Video

La Palma Volcano's Northern Flank Collapses - Video

It was reported earlier that blocks of molten lava as large as three-storey buildings slid down a hillside on the Spanish island of La Palma, with multiple... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-10T12:55+0000

2021-10-10T12:55+0000

2021-10-10T12:55+0000

volcano

eruption

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/01/1089574511_54:0:2465:1356_1920x0_80_0_0_4b5168de6fce5ad3ac67d7c8f45164d3.jpg

The northern flank of the volcano Cumbre Vieja on La Palma collapsed in the early hours of Saturday night, according to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (INVOLCAN). Spain's National Security Department later said that the collapse of the flank had caused the release of large blocks of material and the appearance of new flows running through evacuated areas. According to the Spanish Institute of Geology and Mining, the blocks of lava slid down the side of the Cumbre Vieja volcano were the size of three-storey buildings.The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma began erupting on 19 September. The lava from the volcano is believed to have destroyed more than 1,000 buildings. More than 6,000 people have been evacuated from the disaster zone, while some of them have been allowed to return home.

Thomas Turk What kind of mindset does one need to live on an active volcano?

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

volcano, eruption