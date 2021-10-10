La Palma Volcano's Northern Flank Collapses - Video
© REUTERS / REUTERS TVA screen grab shows lava and smoke following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, September 30, 2021
© REUTERS / REUTERS TV
It was reported earlier that blocks of molten lava as large as three-storey buildings slid down a hillside on the Spanish island of La Palma, with multiple tremors shaking the area.
The northern flank of the volcano Cumbre Vieja on La Palma collapsed in the early hours of Saturday night, according to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (INVOLCAN).
Acaba de derrumbarse el flanco norte del volcán / The north flank of the volcano has just collapsed pic.twitter.com/lXMyJyPpqr— INVOLCAN (@involcan) October 9, 2021
Spain's National Security Department later said that the collapse of the flank had caused the release of large blocks of material and the appearance of new flows running through evacuated areas. According to the Spanish Institute of Geology and Mining, the blocks of lava slid down the side of the Cumbre Vieja volcano were the size of three-storey buildings.
La nueva colada de lava, hasta 1240°C ha destruido las pocas edificaciones que quedaban al norte de Todoque / The new lava flow, yo yo 1240°C has destroyed the few remaining buildings at Todoque north pic.twitter.com/my7a8WeT8i— INVOLCAN (@involcan) October 10, 2021
The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma began erupting on 19 September. The lava from the volcano is believed to have destroyed more than 1,000 buildings. More than 6,000 people have been evacuated from the disaster zone, while some of them have been allowed to return home.
Vídeo de la erupción a las 12.30 (hora local canaria) / Video of the eruption at 12.30 (local Canaria time) #ErupcionLaPalma #LaPalmaEruption #lapalma pic.twitter.com/3HjCmlG3FM— INVOLCAN (@involcan) October 10, 2021