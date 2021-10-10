https://sputniknews.com/20211010/l-410-plane-with-20-parachutists-and-2-crew-members-crashes-in-menzelinsk-russia-1089806678.html

At Least 16 Killed as Light-Engine Plane Carrying Parachutists Crashes in Menzelinsk, Russia

According to preliminary data, the plane went down immediately after taking off from the airport. 10.10.2021, Sputnik International

An L-410 light-engine plane has crashed in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, the regional Emergencies Ministry said on 10 October. The regional Emergencies Ministry later confirmed that 21 parachutists and two crew members were on board. Other sources suggest 23 people were on board. Seven passengers have reportedly been rescued.Russian media have reported, citing sources, that a technical failure could have caused the accident. A pilot reportedly tried to make a forced landing.The regional Emergencies Ministry suggests 16 people, including the plane's pilots, died in the crash.

