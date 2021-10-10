Registration was successful!
Jared Leto Says Was 'Teargassed' at Anti-Vax Passport Protest in Italy He Stumbled Upon
Jared Leto Says Was ’Teargassed’ at Anti-Vax Passport Protest in Italy He Stumbled Upon
According to the Hollywood actor, he had no idea that there was going to be a demonstration that day, though Italian citizens have been protesting on weekends... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International
italy, vaccination, protest, jared leto, covid-19, viral

Asya Geydarova
Editor
All materialsWrite to the author
According to the Hollywood actor, he had no idea that there was going to be a demonstration that day, though Italian citizens have been protesting on weekends against COVID-19 digital certificates for weeks already.
Thirty Seconds To Mars frontman and movie star Jared Leto claimed he was "teargassed" at Saturday's protest against COVID-19 Green Passes in Rome, Italy.

"Got caught in a protest in Italy. From what I gather it was about vaccine mandates/green pass," Leto shared with his fans on Instagram stories (now deleted after 24 hours). "Got teargassed then called it a night," he added.

He also attached a picture of what looks like officers trying to calm down protesters. Netizens kindly reposted it on Twitter.
There is, however, no graphic proof that the actor had an unpleasant experience with Italian police on Saturday, as footage circulating online only shows a white car — presumably with Leto inside — scurrying away from the scene of the public outcry.
Italian media reported on Saturday that police in Rome used water cannons to disperse protesters, some of whom became violent, as a group of citizens was seen trying to break into the head office of the main Italian labor union.
Italians have also suggested that those protesting were not exactly against vaccination, claiming they did have their jab against coronavirus, but rather did not approve of the government mandating COVID-19 passports (though it is difficult for many to draw the distinction).
