Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211010/italian-sailors-reportedly-knew-about-americas-over-150-years-before-christopher-columbus--1089810036.html
Italian Sailors Reportedly Knew About Americas Over 150 Years Before Christopher Columbus
Italian Sailors Reportedly Knew About Americas Over 150 Years Before Christopher Columbus
The Italian explorer has been dubbed the discoverer of the New World. His transatlantic voyages carried out at the end of the 15th and the beginning of the16th... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-10T14:47+0000
2021-10-10T14:47+0000
south america
north america
tech
central america
discovery
christopher columbus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105697/57/1056975758_0:222:3009:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_1aeea2b8214df23a50f308ef220a2bb5.jpg
Italian sailors knew about the Americas more than 150 years before Christopher Columbus, claims Paolo Chiesa, professor of Medieval Latin Literature. Professor Chiesa says he made the discovery after transcribing and detailing an ancient chronicle, Cronica Universalis, written by an Italian monk named Galvano Fiamma.Penned around 1340, the document features an account by sailors from Columbus' hometown Genoa of a land dubbed "Markland" inhabited by "giants".Professor Chiesa described the find as "astonishing", emphasising that if Columbus was aware of what the sailors knew it might have helped convince him to embark on his legendary voyages. "Nordic legends describe the trips, but until now there has been no evidence that word of this land spread to the Mediterranean", he said.Cronica Universalis was sold for over $14,000 at Christie's auction house in 1996 to an American collector. According to The Times, there is only one copy of the chronicle, although a public edition of the document is planned.
1482 was when america starting assets stripping CONGO AND BY 1666 THEY HAD THE most money and forced uk to cave in
1
south america
north america
central america
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105697/57/1056975758_80:0:2927:2135_1920x0_80_0_0_cb9e6696287720fd386f1f5cd0a9a76b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
south america, north america, tech, central america, discovery, christopher columbus

Italian Sailors Reportedly Knew About Americas Over 150 Years Before Christopher Columbus

14:47 GMT 10.10.2021
© AP Photo / Bebeto MatthewsChristopher Columbus statue in Manhattan.
Christopher Columbus statue in Manhattan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2021
© AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The Italian explorer has been dubbed the discoverer of the New World. His transatlantic voyages carried out at the end of the 15th and the beginning of the16th centuries opened the way for European exploration and colonisation of the Americas.
Italian sailors knew about the Americas more than 150 years before Christopher Columbus, claims Paolo Chiesa, professor of Medieval Latin Literature. Professor Chiesa says he made the discovery after transcribing and detailing an ancient chronicle, Cronica Universalis, written by an Italian monk named Galvano Fiamma.

Penned around 1340, the document features an account by sailors from Columbus' hometown Genoa of a land dubbed "Markland" inhabited by "giants".

"In this land, there are buildings with such huge slabs of stone that nobody could build with them, except huge giants. There are also green trees, animals, and a great quantity of birds", reads the chronicle.

Professor Chiesa described the find as "astonishing", emphasising that if Columbus was aware of what the sailors knew it might have helped convince him to embark on his legendary voyages.
"Nordic legends describe the trips, but until now there has been no evidence that word of this land spread to the Mediterranean", he said.
Cronica Universalis was sold for over $14,000 at Christie's auction house in 1996 to an American collector. According to The Times, there is only one copy of the chronicle, although a public edition of the document is planned.
401000
Discuss
Popular comments
1482 was when america starting assets stripping CONGO AND BY 1666 THEY HAD THE most money and forced uk to cave in
LLINDADREW
10 October, 17:50 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:00 GMTOne Dead, Dozens Injured After Shootout in St. Paul, Minnesota
14:52 GMTChilean Scientist Claims Metal-Eating Bacteria Can Help Deal With Pollution
14:47 GMTItalian Sailors Reportedly Knew About Americas Over 150 Years Before Christopher Columbus
14:44 GMT'Let's Go, Brandon!' Anti-Biden Meme Ripples Across Internet
14:39 GMTUS Lifts Sanctions on Several Russians Ahead of Nuland's Moscow Trip
14:35 GMTFrance's Le Pen Says Can Reach Presidential Runoff
14:33 GMTSyrian Military Launches Clearing Operation in Deraa
14:32 GMT'Less Than What NFL Earns', India's UN Rep Urges Developed Nations to Provide $100 Bln for Climate
14:21 GMTTaliban Supporter Has to Leave Farm He Rents Near Nuclear Submarine Base in Scotland
14:14 GMTScotland Yard Has Spoken to Woman Who Accused Prince Andrew of Sexual Abuse, Report Says
14:03 GMT‘People in Showbiz are More Prone to Mental Illness’: Actress Shama Sikander, Who Battled Depression
13:53 GMTFrench Interior Minister Calls for Negotiating EU-UK Migration Treaty as Channel Crossings Continue
13:29 GMTSaturday Night Live Mocks Congressional Hearing With Facebook Whistleblower
13:23 GMTTrump Called General Milley 'Nut Job' Over Proposal to Leave Military Equipment in Afghanistan
13:16 GMTUS Treasury Secretary Confident Debt Ceiling Will Be Raised by Deadline in December
13:04 GMTHow Lebanon Has Plunged Into a Fuel Crisis
12:55 GMTLa Palma Volcano's Northern Flank Collapses - Video
12:55 GMTDeaths in Aden Car Bomb Blast Rise to 5, Source Says
12:40 GMTMuch Ado About Nothing: BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Football Player Son Heung-min Deny Dating Rumours
12:35 GMTIndia's Federal Power Minister Denies Claims That Delhi Might See a Blackout Amid Coal Crisis