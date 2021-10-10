https://sputniknews.com/20211010/italian-sailors-reportedly-knew-about-americas-over-150-years-before-christopher-columbus--1089810036.html

Italian Sailors Reportedly Knew About Americas Over 150 Years Before Christopher Columbus

Italian Sailors Reportedly Knew About Americas Over 150 Years Before Christopher Columbus

The Italian explorer has been dubbed the discoverer of the New World. His transatlantic voyages carried out at the end of the 15th and the beginning of the16th... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-10T14:47+0000

2021-10-10T14:47+0000

2021-10-10T14:47+0000

south america

north america

tech

central america

discovery

christopher columbus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105697/57/1056975758_0:222:3009:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_1aeea2b8214df23a50f308ef220a2bb5.jpg

Italian sailors knew about the Americas more than 150 years before Christopher Columbus, claims Paolo Chiesa, professor of Medieval Latin Literature. Professor Chiesa says he made the discovery after transcribing and detailing an ancient chronicle, Cronica Universalis, written by an Italian monk named Galvano Fiamma.Penned around 1340, the document features an account by sailors from Columbus' hometown Genoa of a land dubbed "Markland" inhabited by "giants".Professor Chiesa described the find as "astonishing", emphasising that if Columbus was aware of what the sailors knew it might have helped convince him to embark on his legendary voyages. "Nordic legends describe the trips, but until now there has been no evidence that word of this land spread to the Mediterranean", he said.Cronica Universalis was sold for over $14,000 at Christie's auction house in 1996 to an American collector. According to The Times, there is only one copy of the chronicle, although a public edition of the document is planned.

LINDADREW 1482 was when america starting assets stripping CONGO AND BY 1666 THEY HAD THE most money and forced uk to cave in

1

south america

north america

central america

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

south america, north america, tech, central america, discovery, christopher columbus