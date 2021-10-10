https://sputniknews.com/20211010/irans-raisi-blames-us-project-for-terrorist-attack-on-shia-mosque-in-afghan-kunduz-1089801924.html

Iran's Raisi Blames 'US Project' for Terrorist Attack on Shia Mosque in Afghan Kunduz

On Friday, a bombing in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz region killed at least 46 people and injured more than 140 others, according to state media. A suicide... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi issued a statement on Saturday saying that a recent suicide attack targeting a Shia mosque in Afghanistan was a "security project" by the US to create "ethnic agitation" in the country. The infamous Daesh* terrorist group claimed responsibility for the suicide explosion. The attack is the bloodiest since August 26, when a heavy blast hit the Kabul airport killing at least 169 Afghans and 13 US troops. Daesh also claimed to be behind that attack.In a statement published on his official website, the Iranian president expressed his condolences to the people of Afghanistan and to "the entire human society on the martyrdom and injury" involving a massive number of people.Daesh has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban* took control of the war-torn nation on August 15, targeting Taliban militants and Afghan residents with many explosions, including two highly deadly ones in Kabul."We hope that with the vigilance of the Afghan groups and the formation of an inclusive government, a large part of this plot is thwarted and, God willing, the Afghan people will be able to see peace," he added.Earlier this week, an explosion near the Eid Gah mosque rocked the country's capital, Kabul. The blast killed 12 individuals and injured 32 others. In connection with the attack, three people have reportedly been arrested.Iran, which is a Shia Muslim majority country, has been particularly cautious in its comments about the Taliban, avoiding open criticism of their rule. Tehran said it remains in contact with the Islamists.

