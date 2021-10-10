Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211010/irans-raisi-blames-us-project-for-terrorist-attack-on-shia-mosque-in-afghan-kunduz-1089801924.html
Iran's Raisi Blames 'US Project' for Terrorist Attack on Shia Mosque in Afghan Kunduz
Iran's Raisi Blames 'US Project' for Terrorist Attack on Shia Mosque in Afghan Kunduz
On Friday, a bombing in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz region killed at least 46 people and injured more than 140 others, according to state media. A suicide... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi issued a statement on Saturday saying that a recent suicide attack targeting a Shia mosque in Afghanistan was a "security project" by the US to create "ethnic agitation" in the country. The infamous Daesh* terrorist group claimed responsibility for the suicide explosion. The attack is the bloodiest since August 26, when a heavy blast hit the Kabul airport killing at least 169 Afghans and 13 US troops. Daesh also claimed to be behind that attack.In a statement published on his official website, the Iranian president expressed his condolences to the people of Afghanistan and to "the entire human society on the martyrdom and injury" involving a massive number of people.Daesh has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban* took control of the war-torn nation on August 15, targeting Taliban militants and Afghan residents with many explosions, including two highly deadly ones in Kabul."We hope that with the vigilance of the Afghan groups and the formation of an inclusive government, a large part of this plot is thwarted and, God willing, the Afghan people will be able to see peace," he added.Earlier this week, an explosion near the Eid Gah mosque rocked the country's capital, Kabul. The blast killed 12 individuals and injured 32 others. In connection with the attack, three people have reportedly been arrested.Iran, which is a Shia Muslim majority country, has been particularly cautious in its comments about the Taliban, avoiding open criticism of their rule. Tehran said it remains in contact with the Islamists.
00:23 GMT 10.10.2021
An undated photo of Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi.
© Photo : Official website of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
On Friday, a bombing in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz region killed at least 46 people and injured more than 140 others, according to state media. A suicide bomber reportedly detonated an explosive vest amid a crowd of Shia worshippers who had congregated inside the mosque.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi issued a statement on Saturday saying that a recent suicide attack targeting a Shia mosque in Afghanistan was a "security project" by the US to create "ethnic agitation" in the country.
The infamous Daesh* terrorist group claimed responsibility for the suicide explosion. The attack is the bloodiest since August 26, when a heavy blast hit the Kabul airport killing at least 169 Afghans and 13 US troops. Daesh also claimed to be behind that attack.
© REUTERS / STRINGERAfghan men stand inside a mosque after a blast, in Kunduz, Afghanistan October 8, 2021.
Afghan men stand inside a mosque after a blast, in Kunduz, Afghanistan October 8, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2021
Afghan men stand inside a mosque after a blast, in Kunduz, Afghanistan October 8, 2021.
© REUTERS / STRINGER
In a statement published on his official website, the Iranian president expressed his condolences to the people of Afghanistan and to "the entire human society on the martyrdom and injury" involving a massive number of people.
"This crime, which was committed at the beginning of Rabi, the month of unity among Muslims, with the aim of sowing discord among Muslims, was committed by those whose anti-human and anti-religious nature is obvious to everyone," said Raisi. "The US has facilitated the expansion of the activities of ISIS (Daesh) criminals in Afghanistan and prevented up-rooting them."
Daesh has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban* took control of the war-torn nation on August 15, targeting Taliban militants and Afghan residents with many explosions, including two highly deadly ones in Kabul.
"I hereby express my concern over the continuation of terrorist acts and the combination of religious sedition with ethnic agitation, which is part of the new US security project for Afghanistan," Raisi stated, stressing that Iran is "ready to provide full support to our Afghan brothers and sisters."
"We hope that with the vigilance of the Afghan groups and the formation of an inclusive government, a large part of this plot is thwarted and, God willing, the Afghan people will be able to see peace," he added.
Earlier this week, an explosion near the Eid Gah mosque rocked the country's capital, Kabul. The blast killed 12 individuals and injured 32 others. In connection with the attack, three people have reportedly been arrested.
Iran, which is a Shia Muslim majority country, has been particularly cautious in its comments about the Taliban, avoiding open criticism of their rule. Tehran said it remains in contact with the Islamists.
