https://sputniknews.com/20211010/house-insider-pelosis-fortune-more-than-doubled-in-last-3-years-amid-lucky-family-investments-1089817666.html

House Insider? Pelosi's Fortune More Than Doubled in Last 3 Years Amid 'Lucky' Family Investments

House Insider? Pelosi's Fortune More Than Doubled in Last 3 Years Amid 'Lucky' Family Investments

House Insider? Pelosi's Fortune More Than Doubled in Last 3 Years Amid 'Lucky' Family Investments

2021-10-10T18:07+0000

2021-10-10T18:07+0000

2021-10-10T18:07+0000

fox news

us

nancy pelosi

insider trading

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/19/1083713778_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2f881bf2bff95e4f43c71397f2bab987.jpg

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband's fortune more than doubled between 2018 and 2020 as their joint estimated capital grew from $114 million in 2018 to $315 million in 2020 even amid an economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Fox News host Jesse Watters has looked into the sources of income for the speaker, whose salary remains in the "low six-figures", and her husband, Paul Pelosi – the owner of a real estate and venture capital firm.Watters claims the Pelosi couple's increased wealth coincided with Nancy Pelosi's election to Congress in 1987, achieved in no small measure with the help of her spouse. From there on, the two worked in concert, the Fox News host alleges.The Fox News host recalled the events of 2007 and 2008, when the US Congress was reviewing a piece of legislation that could potentially sink swipe fees for payment systems giant – Visa. Around this period, the company launched a lobbying campaign that targeted Pelosi – then leader of the House Democratic Caucus. But at the same time, her husband received a notice from his broker saying that he was invited to have early access to Visa's planned $18 billion IPO.Paul Pelosi took the offer, Fox claims, buying between $1 million and $5 million worth of Visa stocks. Coincidently, the bill that would have tanked Visa's profits sank in the Democratic-controlled US House sending the firm's share price skyrocketing (supposedly along with the Pelosis' wealth). The house speaker, however, denied banking in on her position as the caucus leader to profit from the Visa IPO.Jesse Watters claims the couple's luck with investments did not stop in 2008, naming the January 2021 purchase of $1 million worth of Tesla stocks as one example. The purchase was purportedly closed just ahead of President Joe Biden announcing his incentives to support domestic electric car manufacturing.While the Fox News host specifically pointed out that Nancy Pelosi or her husband have never been indicted for insider trading, he also added that the "lucky" investments by her husband could not but raise some questions about the origins of the family's wealth.

https://sputniknews.com/20211001/archbishop-invites-catholics-to-pray-for-pelosi-to-convert-her-heart-over-abortion-controversy-1089567609.html

vot tak Working for aipac pays off. Just ask all of israeli's congress critters. Why pick on a specific congress critter working for your people? I'll answer that - it is called zio-media media psywar. Why is this israeloamerican propaganda noise regurgitating here? Thumbs down.

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

fox news, us, nancy pelosi, insider trading