French Interior Minister Calls for Negotiating EU-UK Migration Treaty as Channel Crossings Continue

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has called for starting negotiations to reach a migration treaty between the European Union and the UK.He also urged London to deliver on its pledge to tackle the situation with illegal migrants who gather on the northern French coast seeking to cross into England."The [British] government has not yet paid what it promised us. We call on the British to keep their promise of financing since we are maintaining the border for them", the top French diplomat asserted.He also argued that in the past three months, France has stopped 65 percent of attempted crossings by illegal immigrants, and that he had received assurances from the European border surveillance agency Frontex that it will be prepared to monitor the coastal area, notably through aerial surveillance, by year's end.Patel Reportedly Says Paris Has 'Raised Their Game' on Migrant Interceptions The remarks come a few weeks after UK Home Secretary Priti Patel reportedly noted that the French had "raised their game"following an earlier threat to halt hefty funding to France over Paris' "poor" efforts to stop migrants from crossing the Channel. The Times cited unnamed government sources as saying that "when money is on the line, the French always pay attention".The home secretary was referring to the UK-France agreement stipulating that London is supposed to pay Paris £54 million ($74 million) for efforts to contain Channel crossings by migrants."It's payment by results and we've not yet seen those results. The money is conditional", Patel told UK lawmakers at the time.She was echoed by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who pledged that his government would do its best to try to resolve the surge in migrant boats crossing the Channel, emphasising that the solution largely depended on French authorities.Coast Guard statistics earlier showed that a total of 17,063 migrants crossed the Channel in the first eight months of this year, a 50 percent increase against the figure for the whole of 2020.

