France's Le Pen Says Can Reach Presidential Runoff

PARIS (Sputnik) - French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen said Sunday she was confident she could make it into the runoff of the 2022 election and take on... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-10T14:35+0000

2021-10-10T14:35+0000

2021-10-10T14:54+0000

france

marine le pen

europe

elections

Le Pen, the leader of the National Rally, added that she thought she could beat the centrist president, who is yet to announce his re-election bid.A Harris Interactive survey out Wednesday showed that Macron would secure 24% of the vote in the first round, followed by journalist and TV pundit Eric Zemmour with 17% and Le Pen with 15%.Recently, Le Pen stressed that if she becomes president of France in 2022 she will call a national referendum in a bid to severely limit immigration. The politician also said France should limit the opportunities for migrants to become citizens through the family reunification track.

france

france, marine le pen, europe, elections