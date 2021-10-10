Registration was successful!
France's Le Pen Says Can Reach Presidential Runoff
Le Pen, the leader of the National Rally, added that she thought she could beat the centrist president, who is yet to announce his re-election bid.A Harris Interactive survey out Wednesday showed that Macron would secure 24% of the vote in the first round, followed by journalist and TV pundit Eric Zemmour with 17% and Le Pen with 15%.Recently, Le Pen stressed that if she becomes president of France in 2022 she will call a national referendum in a bid to severely limit immigration. The politician also said France should limit the opportunities for migrants to become citizens through the family reunification track.
France's Le Pen Says Can Reach Presidential Runoff 14:35 GMT 10.10.2021 (Updated: 14:54 GMT 10.10.2021)
PARIS (Sputnik) - French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen said Sunday she was confident she could make it into the runoff of the 2022 election and take on Emmanuel Macron.
"I seriously think that I will be in the second round of this presidential election", she told BFMTV.
Le Pen, the leader of the National Rally, added that she thought she could beat the centrist president, who is yet to announce his re-election bid.
A Harris Interactive survey out Wednesday showed that Macron would secure 24% of the vote in the first round, followed by journalist and TV pundit Eric Zemmour with 17% and Le Pen with 15%.
Recently, Le Pen stressed that if she becomes president of France in 2022
she will call a national referendum in a bid to severely limit immigration.
The politician also said France should limit the opportunities for migrants to become citizens through the family reunification track.