Fly Buddies? British Airways to Drop ‘Ladies and Gentlemen’ Greetings to Promote Diversity

Sertorius
I'm afraid the world has been taken over by idiots. When these are the type of issues which concern the opinion makers, it's maybe time to withdraw to a desert island.
The move follows that of other major airlines, including Lufthansa, easyJet and Air Canada, who have already got rid of the traditional greetings in order to create what the companies describe as a comfortable and respectful space for everyone.
"We celebrate diversity and inclusion and we're committed to ensuring that all our customers feel welcome when travelling with us", a spokesperson for BA told the outlet.
"Whether that’s fortunate or unfortunate, it’s a sign of the times. The important thing is not the announcements, it's the food, the Wi-Fi, the service, the speed of getting on the plane and getting off the plane", he said.
Old-fashioned it may be, but I like to be referred to as a lady. What on earth is wrong with some courtesy - we are all either ladies or gentlemen as I don't think that chimps or sheep can sit in aircraft seats!
We should just be called passengers, nothing more, nothing less. We are paying for our passage. Irrespective of what cabin we are sitting in. “ we would like to welcome passengers aboard this… “ very simple, nobody needs to get upset.