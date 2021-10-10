Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211010/deliberately-misleading-the-police-congress-seeks-federal-ministers-arrest-after-sons-detention-1089807169.html
'Deliberately Misleading the Police': Congress Seeks Federal Minister's Arrest After Son's Detention
'Deliberately Misleading the Police': Congress Seeks Federal Minister's Arrest After Son's Detention
Violence erupted in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of India's Uttar Pradesh state after a protest by farmers demanding the repeal of last year's three farm... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-10T10:02+0000
2021-10-10T10:02+0000
india
arrest
protest
charges
farmers
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/05/1089675683_0:75:3077:1806_1920x0_80_0_0_145384b269ab260564570892b3b8a57e.jpg
A day after India's Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Ashish Mishra, son of the federal minister for home affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra, in a case of alleged murder, the Congress party demanded that the minister should also be taken into custody for "deliberately misleading the police".On Sunday, the national spokesperson for India's main opposition party, Congress, Dr Shama Mohamed strongly objected to federal minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's insistence that his son was not present at the spot when the violence occurred.Ashish Mishra was arrested on Saturday, after being questioned for more than 12 hours, in Lakhimpur Kheri. He was produced before a court late on Saturday and has been sent into 14-day judicial custody in connection with the violence in the area on 3 October that claimed eight lives.Upendra Agarwal, deputy inspector general of police, told media that Mishra had been arrested after he failed to cooperate in the interrogation. "He could not inform or validate on various points regarding his whereabouts at the time of the incident. We will try to get information from him after getting him on police remand", Agarwal said.The police said that Mishra was questioned after he appeared before a special investigation team on Saturday morning following the police summoning him for a second time. He failed to appear for interrogation after the first summons were issued. Criminal charges of murder have been pressed against him after farmers alleged that he was driving one of the vehicles that rammed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting against the federal government's farm laws. The incident has triggered a political storm and put the Bharatiya Janata Party government on the back foot in Uttar Pradesh, which is heading for legislative elections early next year. The Congress party has raised the decibel over the incident and launched countrywide protests, even as top leaders of the party, from across the country, have reached out to Lakhimpur Kheri to offer condolences to the bereaved families.
https://sputniknews.com/20211009/lakhimpur-kheri-violence-congress-youth-stage-protest-over-arrest-of-politicians-son---video---1089793402.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211007/lakhimpur-kheri-violence-governor-of-indias-uttar-pradesh-state-orders-probe-days-after-8-deaths--1089730917.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Priya Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081944855_0:29:2048:2077_100x100_80_0_0_fcca548f1670eac15afebf8b8e336044.jpg
Priya Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081944855_0:29:2048:2077_100x100_80_0_0_fcca548f1670eac15afebf8b8e336044.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/05/1089675683_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7b80367c09b4169b6e7ae86ed2916611.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, arrest, protest, charges, farmers

'Deliberately Misleading the Police': Congress Seeks Federal Minister's Arrest After Son's Detention

10:02 GMT 10.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFASupporters of India's opposition Congress party shout slogans during a demonstration in Srinagar on October 5, 2021, after at least nine people were killed in a recent incident involving protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri district of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh
Supporters of India's opposition Congress party shout slogans during a demonstration in Srinagar on October 5, 2021, after at least nine people were killed in a recent incident involving protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri district of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
Subscribe
Priya Yadav - Sputnik International
Priya Yadav
All materials
Violence erupted in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of India's Uttar Pradesh state after a protest by farmers demanding the repeal of last year's three farm liberalisation laws turned bloody. The farmers alleged that a vehicle owned by a federal minister ran over them deliberately and without any provocation.
A day after India's Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Ashish Mishra, son of the federal minister for home affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra, in a case of alleged murder, the Congress party demanded that the minister should also be taken into custody for "deliberately misleading the police".
On Sunday, the national spokesperson for India's main opposition party, Congress, Dr Shama Mohamed strongly objected to federal minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's insistence that his son was not present at the spot when the violence occurred.
Ashish Mishra was arrested on Saturday, after being questioned for more than 12 hours, in Lakhimpur Kheri. He was produced before a court late on Saturday and has been sent into 14-day judicial custody in connection with the violence in the area on 3 October that claimed eight lives.
Protests in Delhi demanding federal ministers' resignation after Lakhimpur Kheri violence - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2021
Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Congress Youth Stage Protest Over Arrest of Politician’s Son - Video
Yesterday, 16:13 GMT
Upendra Agarwal, deputy inspector general of police, told media that Mishra had been arrested after he failed to cooperate in the interrogation.
"He could not inform or validate on various points regarding his whereabouts at the time of the incident. We will try to get information from him after getting him on police remand", Agarwal said.
The police said that Mishra was questioned after he appeared before a special investigation team on Saturday morning following the police summoning him for a second time. He failed to appear for interrogation after the first summons were issued.
Villagers watch a burnt car which run over and killed farmers on Sunday, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Governor of India's Uttar Pradesh State Orders Probe Days After 8 Deaths
7 October, 12:27 GMT
Criminal charges of murder have been pressed against him after farmers alleged that he was driving one of the vehicles that rammed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting against the federal government's farm laws.
The incident has triggered a political storm and put the Bharatiya Janata Party government on the back foot in Uttar Pradesh, which is heading for legislative elections early next year. The Congress party has raised the decibel over the incident and launched countrywide protests, even as top leaders of the party, from across the country, have reached out to Lakhimpur Kheri to offer condolences to the bereaved families.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:37 GMT'Failing Across the Milky Way': Kamala Harris Grilled Over Her STEM Promo For Space Exploration
10:35 GMTCzech President Zeman Admitted to Hospital After Elections, Reports Say
10:02 GMT'Deliberately Misleading the Police': Congress Seeks Federal Minister's Arrest After Son's Detention
10:02 GMTFly Buddies? British Airways to Drop ‘Ladies and Gentlemen’ Greetings to Promote Diversity
10:02 GMTChina's 'Unprecedented' Power Crunch May 'Ripple Through' Global Economy
09:33 GMTTwo People Reported Dead After Explosion Targets Aden Governor's Convoy in Yemen
09:29 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Breaks Two International and One European Record in Single Game
09:29 GMTBlast Hits Ammo Depot in Southern Kazakhstan Over Month After Fire
09:02 GMTIndia, China Make Another Attempt to Defuse Border Tensions
08:42 GMTFears of UK-EU Trade War Grow as Brexit Minister Expected to Reject Brussels' Offers on NI Protocol
08:09 GMTTehran Accumulates More Than 120 kg of 20% Enriched Uranium
07:01 GMTAt Least 16 Killed as Light-Engine Plane Carrying Parachutists Crashes in Menzelinsk, Russia
06:48 GMTFather of Pakistan's Nuclear Programme Abdul Qadeer Khan Passes Away at 85, Reports Suggest
06:44 GMTPlane With Bolivian Health Ministry Staff Crashes in North Killing 6 People, President Says
06:32 GMTTyson Fury Retains WBC Heavyweight Title With 11th Round Knockout of Deontay Wilder
06:16 GMTChina Decries 'Failed and Pitiful' Ex-Australian PM for Anti-Beijing Speech in Taiwan
05:52 GMTTaiwan Vows It Won’t Bow to China’s Pressure After Beijing Reiterates ‘Reunification’ Push
05:51 GMTRussia to Complete Over Dozen Angara-A5 Rocket Launches By 2027 - Reports
05:42 GMTUS to See Drop in COVID-19 Deaths This Winter, Fauci Says
04:30 GMTClose Your Notebook Now! Needy Golden Retriever Pup Wants to Play