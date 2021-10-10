https://sputniknews.com/20211010/deaths-in-aden-car-bomb-blast-rise-to-5-source-says--1089812592.html

Deaths in Aden Car Bomb Blast Rise to 5, Source Says

Deaths in Aden Car Bomb Blast Rise to 5, Source Says

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Five people are now believed dead following a car bombing in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden, a source with the city administration... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-10T12:55+0000

2021-10-10T12:55+0000

2021-10-10T12:55+0000

yemen

aden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/10/1082356855_16:0:1280:711_1920x0_80_0_0_72d0c27c1042a42b276dcfe750f50f79.jpg

The car bomb exploded as the convoy of the Aden governor was passing through the Tawahi district, killing at least five of his bodyguards. The official survived.Aden has been the de facto capital of Yemen after Houthi rebels overran Sanaa in the country's north. The port is controlled by the separatist Southern Transitional Council.

yemen

aden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

yemen, aden