Deaths in Aden Car Bomb Blast Rise to 5, Source Says
yemen
aden
The car bomb exploded as the convoy of the Aden governor was passing through the Tawahi district, killing at least five of his bodyguards. The official survived.Aden has been the de facto capital of Yemen after Houthi rebels overran Sanaa in the country's north. The port is controlled by the separatist Southern Transitional Council.
yemen, aden
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Five people are now believed dead following a car bombing in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden, a source with the city administration told Sputnik on 10 October.
as the convoy of the Aden governor was passing through the Tawahi district, killing at least five of his bodyguards. The official survived.
"Five people died, four of them bodyguards of Gov. Ahmed Hamed Lamles… The agriculture and fisheries minister, Salem Suqatri, was in the car with him," the source said.
Aden has been the de facto capital of Yemen after Houthi rebels overran Sanaa in the country's north. The port is controlled by the separatist Southern Transitional Council.