Dead Drops in Half-Eaten Sandwiches, Gum Packages: FBI Unveils Plot to Sell US Nuclear Sub Secrets

2021-10-10T18:57+0000

2021-10-10T18:57+0000

2021-10-10T18:58+0000

us

espionage

classified documents

nuclear submarines

The FBI jointly with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) has arrested a couple from Annapolis, Maryland, who are accused of attempting to sell classified data on nuclear submarine technologies – specifically its propulsion and reactor systems – to a foreign government.Jonathan Toebbe, who worked as a nuclear engineer at the Department of the Navy, and his wife Diana wanted to earn some extra money on the side, and so they decided to contact a foreign government with an exclusive offer – to get their hands on information considered "restricted" under American law. The Department of Justice did not reveal which nation or nations Toebbe tried to reach out to – just that he was eventually contacted. Only his contact was not a representative of a foreign government, as Jonathan believed, but an FBI agent.After sending a sample of "Restricted Data" to the undercover agent and receiving a "good faith" payment of $10,000 in an unspecified cryptocurrency, Toebbe struck a deal to exchange more pieces of classified info on US nuclear submarines for more crypto.During the summer of 2021, Jonathan Toebbe left three SD flash drives hidden in various objects - from half a peanut butter sandwich to a chewing gum package, which he left in pre-specified dead drops with his wife acting as a lookout. After leaving cards with classified info at dead drops he traded decryption keys for their contents for a total of $100,000 in cryptocurrency.Upon receiving money for the first two dead drops, Toebbe did not want to stop, going for a third – and that's when the FBI decided to arrest him. Both Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were charged with violating the Atomic Energy Act - a piece of legislation protecting US nuclear technology secrets – and will face a court for the first time on 12 October.

