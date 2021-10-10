https://sputniknews.com/20211010/dead-drops-in-half-eaten-sandwiches-gum-packages-fbi-unveils-plot-to-sell-us-nuclear-sub-secrets-1089818596.html
Dead Drops in Half-Eaten Sandwiches, Gum Packages: FBI Unveils Plot to Sell US Nuclear Sub Secrets
2021-10-10T18:57+0000
The FBI jointly with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) has arrested a couple from Annapolis, Maryland, who are accused of attempting to sell classified data on nuclear submarine technologies – specifically its propulsion and reactor systems – to a foreign government.Jonathan Toebbe, who worked as a nuclear engineer at the Department of the Navy, and his wife Diana wanted to earn some extra money on the side, and so they decided to contact a foreign government with an exclusive offer – to get their hands on information considered "restricted" under American law. The Department of Justice did not reveal which nation or nations Toebbe tried to reach out to – just that he was eventually contacted. Only his contact was not a representative of a foreign government, as Jonathan believed, but an FBI agent.After sending a sample of "Restricted Data" to the undercover agent and receiving a "good faith" payment of $10,000 in an unspecified cryptocurrency, Toebbe struck a deal to exchange more pieces of classified info on US nuclear submarines for more crypto.During the summer of 2021, Jonathan Toebbe left three SD flash drives hidden in various objects - from half a peanut butter sandwich to a chewing gum package, which he left in pre-specified dead drops with his wife acting as a lookout. After leaving cards with classified info at dead drops he traded decryption keys for their contents for a total of $100,000 in cryptocurrency.Upon receiving money for the first two dead drops, Toebbe did not want to stop, going for a third – and that's when the FBI decided to arrest him. Both Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were charged with violating the Atomic Energy Act - a piece of legislation protecting US nuclear technology secrets – and will face a court for the first time on 12 October.
18:57 GMT 10.10.2021 (Updated: 18:58 GMT 10.10.2021)
As Washington was preparing to arrange a sale of nuclear submarines to Australia, one of the country's nuclear engineers decided it was high time to make some money selling the same technology to other foreign countries.
