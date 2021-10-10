https://sputniknews.com/20211010/czech-president-zeman-admitted-to-hospital-after-elections-reports-say-1089809861.html

Czech President Zeman Admitted to Hospital After Elections, Reports Say

Czech President Zeman Admitted to Hospital After Elections, Reports Say

Last month, the 77-year-old politician was also hospitalised, with media speculating that his health was in a rapid decline. However, PM Babis denied those... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-10T10:35+0000

2021-10-10T10:35+0000

2021-10-10T11:14+0000

czech republic

milos zeman

europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103931/26/1039312648_0:0:3208:1805_1920x0_80_0_0_f6c34eee97bd19f4f991f530950171df.jpg

Czech President Milos Zeman has been admitted to Prague's Central Military Hospital, media reported on Sunday, citing a spokeswoman for the facility. According to her, the hospital's director will address the issue at a media briefing scheduled for 2 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT).The president has been suffering from diabetic neuropathy in his feet. Zeman has had trouble walking due to this condition, so he has recently been using a wheelchair.Zeman has been president of the Czech Republic since March 2013 and is now on his second term as head of state. He is also the founder and honorary chairman of the Party of Civic Rights, also known as Zeman's People.

czech republic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

czech republic, milos zeman, europe