International
https://sputniknews.com/20211010/czech-president-zeman-admitted-to-hospital-after-elections-reports-say-1089809861.html
Czech President Zeman Admitted to Hospital After Elections, Reports Say
Czech President Zeman Admitted to Hospital After Elections, Reports Say
Last month, the 77-year-old politician was also hospitalised, with media speculating that his health was in a rapid decline. However, PM Babis denied those...
czech republic
milos zeman
europe
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103931/26/1039312648_0:0:3208:1805_1920x0_80_0_0_f6c34eee97bd19f4f991f530950171df.jpg
Czech President Milos Zeman has been admitted to Prague's Central Military Hospital, media reported on Sunday, citing a spokeswoman for the facility. According to her, the hospital's director will address the issue at a media briefing scheduled for 2 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT).The president has been suffering from diabetic neuropathy in his feet. Zeman has had trouble walking due to this condition, so he has recently been using a wheelchair.Zeman has been president of the Czech Republic since March 2013 and is now on his second term as head of state. He is also the founder and honorary chairman of the Party of Civic Rights, also known as Zeman's People.
czech republic
czech republic, milos zeman, europe

Czech President Zeman Admitted to Hospital After Elections, Reports Say

10:35 GMT 10.10.2021 (Updated: 11:14 GMT 10.10.2021)
Czech Republic's President Milos Zeman (File)
Czech Republic's President Milos Zeman (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2021
© AP Photo / Petr David Josek
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Last month, the 77-year-old politician was also hospitalised, with media speculating that his health was in a rapid decline. However, PM Babis denied those rumours, citing Zeman's attending physician.
Czech President Milos Zeman has been admitted to Prague's Central Military Hospital, media reported on Sunday, citing a spokeswoman for the facility. According to her, the hospital's director will address the issue at a media briefing scheduled for 2 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT).

"Right after a meeting between President Milos Zeman and Prime Minister Andrei Babis, an ambulance car from the UVN [Central Military Hospital] drove out of the president's country residence, accompanied by a presidential car. Later, the press service for the UVN announced Zeman's hospitalisation", CNN Prima News reported.

The president has been suffering from diabetic neuropathy in his feet. Zeman has had trouble walking due to this condition, so he has recently been using a wheelchair.
Zeman has been president of the Czech Republic since March 2013 and is now on his second term as head of state. He is also the founder and honorary chairman of the Party of Civic Rights, also known as Zeman's People.
