Czech President Zeman Admitted to Hospital After Elections, Reports Say

Czech President Milos Zeman has been admitted to Prague's Central Military Hospital, media reported on Sunday, citing a spokeswoman for the facility. According to her, the hospital's director will address the issue at a media briefing scheduled for 2 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT).The president has been suffering from diabetic neuropathy in his feet. Zeman has had trouble walking due to this condition, so he has recently been using a wheelchair.Zeman has been president of the Czech Republic since March 2013 and is now on his second term as head of state. He is also the founder and honorary chairman of the Party of Civic Rights, also known as Zeman's People.
"Right after a meeting between President Milos Zeman and Prime Minister Andrei Babis, an ambulance car from the UVN [Central Military Hospital] drove out of the president's country residence, accompanied by a presidential car. Later, the press service for the UVN announced Zeman's hospitalisation", CNN Prima News reported.
