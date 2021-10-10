https://sputniknews.com/20211010/cristiano-ronaldo-breaks-two-international-and-one-european-record-in-single-game--1089807967.html

Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Two International and One European Record in Single Game

Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Two International and One European Record in Single Game

The Portuguese star continues to reach new heights with no sign of slowing down just yet. 10.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-10T09:29+0000

2021-10-10T09:29+0000

2021-10-10T09:29+0000

portugal

cristiano ronaldo

football

sports

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088977433_0:0:2928:1648_1920x0_80_0_0_4d57f23cab3c351ff6dac9e5bc7dcdbf.jpg

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo on 9 October made his 181st appearance for the Portugal national team, breaking the European record previously held by Spain's Sergio Ramos. Ronaldo thus became the most capped international player in Europe. In a friendly match against Qatar the Portuguese superstar also extended his international goalscoring record which now stands at 112. The achievement makes Ronaldo the top-scoring player in international football. Additionally, Qatar became the 46th national side that Ronaldo has scored against. Portugal took the win over Qatar 3-0. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is no stranger to breaking international records. He holds the record for most goals and assists in the UEFA Champions League at 136 and 42 respectively. The Portuguese striker has also scored a record 791 senior career goals for club and country.

portugal

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Nikita Folomov

Nikita Folomov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nikita Folomov

portugal, cristiano ronaldo, football, sports