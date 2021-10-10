Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Two International and One European Record in Single Game

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo on 9 October made his 181st appearance for the Portugal national team, breaking the European record previously held by Spain's Sergio Ramos. Ronaldo thus became the most capped international player in Europe. In a friendly match against Qatar the Portuguese superstar also extended his international goalscoring record which now stands at 112. The achievement makes Ronaldo the top-scoring player in international football. Additionally, Qatar became the 46th national side that Ronaldo has scored against. Portugal took the win over Qatar 3-0. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is no stranger to breaking international records. He holds the record for most goals and assists in the UEFA Champions League at 136 and 42 respectively. The Portuguese striker has also scored a record 791 senior career goals for club and country.
The Portuguese star continues to reach new heights with no sign of slowing down just yet.
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo on 9 October made his 181st appearance for the Portugal national team, breaking the European record previously held by Spain's Sergio Ramos. Ronaldo thus became the most capped international player in Europe.
In a friendly match against Qatar the Portuguese superstar also extended his international goalscoring record which now stands at 112. The achievement makes Ronaldo the top-scoring player in international football. Additionally, Qatar became the 46th national side that Ronaldo has scored against.
Portugal took the win over Qatar 3-0.
Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Portugal against Qatar assisted by Diogo Dalot! 🇵🇹
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is no stranger to breaking international records. He holds the record for most goals and assists in the UEFA Champions League at 136 and 42 respectively. The Portuguese striker has also scored a record 791 senior career goals for club and country.