China Decries 'Failed and Pitiful' Australian Ex-PM for Anti-Beijing Speech in Taiwan

China's Embassy in Australia stated on 9 October that Australian ex-Prime Minister Tony Abbott was a “failed and pitiful” politician whose “insane performance” at a conference in Taiwan exposed his anti-China attitude. These remarks followed after Abbott said China could lash out “disastrously” soon, given its economy slowing, finances creaking, and population ageing.Abbott's visit to Taiwan came as the People's Liberation Army Air Force intensified flights within Taiwan's air defence system identification zone over the past 10 days. The flights by Chinese aircraft come as tensions are rising between Beijing and Washington - one of Taiwan's main allies - over regular US "freedom of navigation missions" carried out in the Taiwan Strait without China's consent.On top of that, American media revealed earlier this week that US Marines and special operations forces have been secretly training Taiwanese soldiers on the island to defend against possible Chinese aggression.Additionally, relations between China and Australia have also grown particularly tense over the past year. Last year, Australia called for an independent probe into the initial coronavirus outbreak in China. Shortly afterwards, China banned beef imports from four large Australian firms, citing safety concerns. Since then, China has added 80% duties on Australia's barley as a result of its investigation into Australian government subsidies, and imposed tariffs ranging from 116% to 218% on wine imports from the country.

Nevi'im ex-PM Tony Abbott is an English Import who is dangerous to Australians. He was one of John Howards little boys and most likely a Freemason (secret society). ex-PM Robert Menzies 1939-1966 was a Freemason and creator of the US leaning Liberal Party. PM Robert Menzies was PM John Howards 1996-2007 mentor. PM John Howard was PM Tony Abbott 2013-2015 mentor. They are all UK/US puppets!

