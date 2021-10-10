Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211010/china-decries-failed-and-pitiful-australian-ex-pm-for-anti-beijing-speech-in-taiwan-1089804903.html
China Decries 'Failed and Pitiful' Australian Ex-PM for Anti-Beijing Speech in Taiwan
China Decries 'Failed and Pitiful' Australian Ex-PM for Anti-Beijing Speech in Taiwan
Speaking in Taipei City on 8 October at the annual Yushan Forum, a conference organised by the Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation, former Australian PM Tony... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-10T06:16+0000
2021-10-10T06:16+0000
asia
news
world
china
australia
taiwan
Abbott's visit to Taiwan came as the People's Liberation Army Air Force intensified flights within Taiwan's air defence system identification zone over the past 10 days. The flights by Chinese aircraft come as tensions are rising between Beijing and Washington - one of Taiwan's main allies - over regular US "freedom of navigation missions" carried out in the Taiwan Strait without China's consent.On top of that, American media revealed earlier this week that US Marines and special operations forces have been secretly training Taiwanese soldiers on the island to defend against possible Chinese aggression.Additionally, relations between China and Australia have also grown particularly tense over the past year. Last year, Australia called for an independent probe into the initial coronavirus outbreak in China. Shortly afterwards, China banned beef imports from four large Australian firms, citing safety concerns. Since then, China has added 80% duties on Australia's barley as a result of its investigation into Australian government subsidies, and imposed tariffs ranging from 116% to 218% on wine imports from the country.
https://sputniknews.com/20211010/taiwan-vows-it-wont-bow-to-chinas-pressure-after-beijing-reiterates-reunification-push-1089805273.html
ex-PM Tony Abbott is an English Import who is dangerous to Australians. He was one of John Howards little boys and most likely a Freemason (secret society). ex-PM Robert Menzies 1939-1966 was a Freemason and creator of the US leaning Liberal Party. PM Robert Menzies was PM John Howards 1996-2007 mentor. PM John Howard was PM Tony Abbott 2013-2015 mentor. They are all UK/US puppets!
asia
china
australia
asia, news, world, china, australia, taiwan

China Decries 'Failed and Pitiful' Australian Ex-PM for Anti-Beijing Speech in Taiwan

06:16 GMT 10.10.2021
Speaking in Taipei City on 8 October at the annual Yushan Forum, a conference organised by the Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation, former Australian PM Tony Abbott delivered multiple remarks on Chinese Air Force incursions into Taiwan's air defence identification zone. The politician hinted that Beijing could intensify such activities soon.
China's Embassy in Australia stated on 9 October that Australian ex-Prime Minister Tony Abbott was a “failed and pitiful” politician whose “insane performance” at a conference in Taiwan exposed his anti-China attitude. These remarks followed after Abbott said China could lash out “disastrously” soon, given its economy slowing, finances creaking, and population ageing.
The embassy added in a statement published on its website that such remarks "will only further discredit him [Abbott]".
Abbott's visit to Taiwan came as the People's Liberation Army Air Force intensified flights within Taiwan's air defence system identification zone over the past 10 days. The flights by Chinese aircraft come as tensions are rising between Beijing and Washington - one of Taiwan's main allies - over regular US "freedom of navigation missions" carried out in the Taiwan Strait without China's consent.
In this photo taken and released Friday, May 25, 2018, by the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense, a Taiwanese Air Force fighter aircraft, left, flies near a Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) bomber that reportedly flew over the Luzon Strait south of Taiwan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2021
Taiwan Vows It Won’t Bow to China’s Pressure After Beijing Reiterates ‘Reunification’ Push
05:52 GMT
8
On top of that, American media revealed earlier this week that US Marines and special operations forces have been secretly training Taiwanese soldiers on the island to defend against possible Chinese aggression.
Additionally, relations between China and Australia have also grown particularly tense over the past year. Last year, Australia called for an independent probe into the initial coronavirus outbreak in China. Shortly afterwards, China banned beef imports from four large Australian firms, citing safety concerns. Since then, China has added 80% duties on Australia's barley as a result of its investigation into Australian government subsidies, and imposed tariffs ranging from 116% to 218% on wine imports from the country.
Popular comments
ex-PM Tony Abbott is an English Import who is dangerous to Australians. He was one of John Howards little boys and most likely a Freemason (secret society). ex-PM Robert Menzies 1939-1966 was a Freemason and creator of the US leaning Liberal Party. PM Robert Menzies was PM John Howards 1996-2007 mentor. PM John Howard was PM Tony Abbott 2013-2015 mentor. They are all UK/US puppets!
NNevi'im
10 October, 09:47 GMT
