https://sputniknews.com/20211010/blast-hits-ammo-depot-in-southern-kazakhstan-over-month-after-fire-1089808267.html

Blast Hits Ammo Depot in Southern Kazakhstan Over Month After Fire

Blast Hits Ammo Depot in Southern Kazakhstan Over Month After Fire

ALMATY (Sputnik) - An unidentified object exploded on the premises of an engineering ammunition depot in southern Kazakhstan that burned down in August, the... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-10T09:29+0000

2021-10-10T09:29+0000

2021-10-10T09:36+0000

ammunition depot

asia-pacific

explosion

blast

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1b/1083729502_0:13:1009:581_1920x0_80_0_0_56d521fd170e8ea5af4ad77bb9b544dc.jpg

The ministry warned that similar incidents could happen in the future, adding that work on cleaning the technical area from explosive objects is still going on.A fire broke out at a military unit warehouse in the Jambyl Region in late August, leading to at least ten blasts. Seventeen people were killed in the incident, while over 100 injured were admitted to hospitals, including 49 workers from the local emergency department.

asia-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ammunition depot, asia-pacific, explosion, blast