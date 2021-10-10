Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211010/blast-hits-ammo-depot-in-southern-kazakhstan-over-month-after-fire-1089808267.html
Blast Hits Ammo Depot in Southern Kazakhstan Over Month After Fire
Blast Hits Ammo Depot in Southern Kazakhstan Over Month After Fire
ALMATY (Sputnik) - An unidentified object exploded on the premises of an engineering ammunition depot in southern Kazakhstan that burned down in August, the... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-10T09:29+0000
2021-10-10T09:36+0000
ammunition depot
asia-pacific
explosion
blast
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1b/1083729502_0:13:1009:581_1920x0_80_0_0_56d521fd170e8ea5af4ad77bb9b544dc.jpg
The ministry warned that similar incidents could happen in the future, adding that work on cleaning the technical area from explosive objects is still going on.A fire broke out at a military unit warehouse in the Jambyl Region in late August, leading to at least ten blasts. Seventeen people were killed in the incident, while over 100 injured were admitted to hospitals, including 49 workers from the local emergency department.
asia-pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1b/1083729502_108:0:901:595_1920x0_80_0_0_5e50e477a94700579130c3121b641ff9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ammunition depot, asia-pacific, explosion, blast

Blast Hits Ammo Depot in Southern Kazakhstan Over Month After Fire

09:29 GMT 10.10.2021 (Updated: 09:36 GMT 10.10.2021)
© Photo : Screenshot/TwitterBlast at ammunition depot in Kazakhstan, 26 August 2021
Blast at ammunition depot in Kazakhstan, 26 August 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2021
© Photo : Screenshot/Twitter
Subscribe
ALMATY (Sputnik) - An unidentified object exploded on the premises of an engineering ammunition depot in southern Kazakhstan that burned down in August, the Kazakh Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

"At 07:20 [local time, 01:20 GMT], an explosive object damaged by fire in the territory of the engineering ammunition warehouse in... Jambyl Region was triggered. There was no distant scattering of fragments as a result of the explosion. Work at that time was not carried out, there were no people nearby. No damage was caused to buildings", the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry warned that similar incidents could happen in the future, adding that work on cleaning the technical area from explosive objects is still going on.
A fire broke out at a military unit warehouse in the Jambyl Region in late August, leading to at least ten blasts. Seventeen people were killed in the incident, while over 100 injured were admitted to hospitals, including 49 workers from the local emergency department.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:33 GMTDeadly Explosion Hits Aden, Yemen, Report Suggests
09:29 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Breaks Two International and One European Record in Single Game
09:29 GMTBlast Hits Ammo Depot in Southern Kazakhstan Over Month After Fire
09:02 GMTIndia, China Make Another Attempt to Defuse Border Tensions
08:42 GMTFears of UK-EU Trade War Grow as Brexit Minister Expected to Reject Brussels' Offers on NI Protocol
08:09 GMTTehran Accumulates More Than 120 kg of 20% Enriched Uranium
07:01 GMTAt Least 16 Killed as Light-Engine Plane Carrying Parachutists Crashes in Menzelinsk, Russia
06:48 GMTFather of Pakistan's Nuclear Programme Abdul Qadeer Khan Passes Away at 85, Reports Suggest
06:44 GMTPlane With Bolivian Health Ministry Staff Crashes in North Killing 6 People, President Says
06:32 GMTTyson Fury Retains WBC Heavyweight Title With 11th Round Knockout of Deontay Wilder
06:16 GMTChina Decries 'Failed and Pitiful' Ex-Australian PM for Anti-Beijing Speech in Taiwan
05:52 GMTTaiwan Vows It Won’t Bow to China’s Pressure After Beijing Reiterates ‘Reunification’ Push
05:51 GMTRussia to Complete Over Dozen Angara-A5 Rocket Launches By 2027 - Reports
05:42 GMTUS to See Drop in COVID-19 Deaths This Winter, Fauci Says
04:30 GMTClose Your Notebook Now! Needy Golden Retriever Pup Wants to Play
04:00 GMTIndia Nowhere Near China in Space Deterrence, But Can't Lose Focus: Experts
03:43 GMTWorld's Biggest NFT Marketplace Sells Artworks Depicting Hitler, Nazi Symbols
01:50 GMTSen. Josh Hawley Tells Religious Conservatives US Needs a ‘Baptism of Hope’ - Report
01:36 GMTMorgan Freeman Opposes Defunding Police, Says Their Work Is 'Necessary for Us'
01:00 GMTTrump Iowa Rally: ’Republicans Have to Stay Strong, Fight, Bring Our Country Back’