International
Austrian Foreign Minister to Take Over as Chancellor on Monday
Austrian Foreign Minister to Take Over as Chancellor on Monday
VIENNA (Sputnik) - Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg will take over the chancellorship on Monday after Sebastian Kurz tapped him as a... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International
austria
europe
alexander van der bellen
President Alexander Van der Bellen will swear Schallenberg in at a televised ceremony starting at 1 p.m. (11:00 GMT) at the presidential office in Vienna, according to the official schedule published by the APA news agency.Kurz announced his resignation on Saturday, as the opposition was preparing to submit a no-confidence motion against him amid a corruption probe. The prosecution claimed the government had been using public funds to manipulate opinion polls in favour of the People's Party, which Kurz denies.
austria, europe, alexander van der bellen

Austrian Foreign Minister to Take Over as Chancellor on Monday

16:28 GMT 10.10.2021
VIENNA (Sputnik) - Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg will take over the chancellorship on Monday after Sebastian Kurz tapped him as a replacement following his surprise resignation over a corruption probe.
President Alexander Van der Bellen will swear Schallenberg in at a televised ceremony starting at 1 p.m. (11:00 GMT) at the presidential office in Vienna, according to the official schedule published by the APA news agency.
Kurz announced his resignation on Saturday, as the opposition was preparing to submit a no-confidence motion against him amid a corruption probe. The prosecution claimed the government had been using public funds to manipulate opinion polls in favour of the People's Party, which Kurz denies.
