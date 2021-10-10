Austrian Foreign Minister to Take Over as Chancellor on Monday

President Alexander Van der Bellen will swear Schallenberg in at a televised ceremony starting at 1 p.m. (11:00 GMT) at the presidential office in Vienna, according to the official schedule published by the APA news agency.Kurz announced his resignation on Saturday, as the opposition was preparing to submit a no-confidence motion against him amid a corruption probe. The prosecution claimed the government had been using public funds to manipulate opinion polls in favour of the People's Party, which Kurz denies.
