Austrian Foreign Minister to Take Over as Chancellor on Monday

VIENNA (Sputnik) - Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg will take over the chancellorship on Monday after Sebastian Kurz tapped him as a...

President Alexander Van der Bellen will swear Schallenberg in at a televised ceremony starting at 1 p.m. (11:00 GMT) at the presidential office in Vienna, according to the official schedule published by the APA news agency.Kurz announced his resignation on Saturday, as the opposition was preparing to submit a no-confidence motion against him amid a corruption probe. The prosecution claimed the government had been using public funds to manipulate opinion polls in favour of the People's Party, which Kurz denies.

