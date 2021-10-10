https://sputniknews.com/20211010/afghanistans-only-sports-channel-goes-off-air-amid-media-curbs-1089816353.html

Afghanistan's Only Sports Channel Goes Off Air Amid Media Curbs

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Afghanistan's only sports television channel 3Sport has been shut down after almost a decade on air due to strict broadcasting rules, the... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International

Afghan media has been struggling to stay on air after the Taliban* seized power in Kabul in August, pushing the nation's economy to the brink of economic collapse.The Taliban follow a strict form of Islam. The Taliban banned watching television for entertainment purposes during their previous stint in power in the 1990s.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.

