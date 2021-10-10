Registration was successful!
Afghanistan's Only Sports Channel Goes Off Air Amid Media Curbs
Afghanistan's Only Sports Channel Goes Off Air Amid Media Curbs
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Afghanistan's only sports television channel 3Sport has been shut down after almost a decade on air due to strict broadcasting rules, the... 10.10.2021
asia & pacific
afghanistan
sports
Afghan media has been struggling to stay on air after the Taliban* seized power in Kabul in August, pushing the nation's economy to the brink of economic collapse.The Taliban follow a strict form of Islam. The Taliban banned watching television for entertainment purposes during their previous stint in power in the 1990s.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
Afghanistan's Only Sports Channel Goes Off Air Amid Media Curbs 15:30 GMT 10.10.2021 (Updated: 15:47 GMT 10.10.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Afghanistan's only sports television channel 3Sport has been shut down after almost a decade on air due to strict broadcasting rules, the channel's director said on Sunday.
"The main reason for the halt in 3Sport operations was the restrictions being imposed on all media and specifically 3Sport", Shafiqullah Saleem Poya told
Tolo News.
Afghan media has been struggling to stay on air after the Taliban* seized power in Kabul in August, pushing the nation's economy to the brink of economic collapse.
The Taliban follow a strict form of Islam. The Taliban banned watching television for entertainment purposes during their previous stint in power in the 1990s.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.