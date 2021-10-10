Registration was successful!
A Narrow Escape: Woman Barely Avoids Meteorite That Crashed Through Roof, Landed on Pillow
A Narrow Escape: Woman Barely Avoids Meteorite That Crashed Through Roof, Landed on Pillow
This lady was very likely born under a lucky star, only suffering a little shock and a bit of dust on her face as a result of the incident. Well, she will also... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International
A miracle apparently occurred when a woman in British Columbia, Canada, woke up to a meteorite lying next to her after it crashed the roof and landed on a pillow on her bed.Ruth Hamilton from Golden thought she was being attacked by gunmen (or something like that) the first second she heard the ”boom”, before realizing it came from the sky, local media reported.On that day, local residents reportedly watched a shooting star above Lake Louise.You can see the supposed pictures of the miraculous event below.Hamilton reportedly said she wants to keep the rock as a keepsake for her grandchildren.
23:43 GMT 10.10.2021 (Updated: 00:36 GMT 11.10.2021)
This lady was very likely born under a lucky star, only suffering a little shock and a bit of dust on her face as a result of the incident. Well, she will also have to pay for the roof repairs in case she doesn't have insurance.
A miracle apparently occurred when a woman in British Columbia, Canada, woke up to a meteorite lying next to her after it crashed the roof and landed on a pillow on her bed.
Ruth Hamilton from Golden thought she was being attacked by gunmen (or something like that) the first second she heard the boom, before realizing it came from the sky, local media reported.

I was shaking and scared when it happened, I thought someone had jumped in or it was a gun or something. It’s almost a relief when we realized it could only have fallen out of the sky, Hamilton told Victoria News.

On that day, local residents reportedly watched a shooting star above Lake Louise.
You can see the supposed pictures of the miraculous event below.
Hamilton reportedly said she wants to keep the rock as a keepsake for her grandchildren.
