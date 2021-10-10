https://sputniknews.com/20211010/a-narrow-escape-woman-barely-avoids-meteorite-that-crashed-through-roof-landed-on-pillow-1089821798.html

A Narrow Escape: Woman Barely Avoids Meteorite That Crashed Through Roof, Landed on Pillow

A Narrow Escape: Woman Barely Avoids Meteorite That Crashed Through Roof, Landed on Pillow

This lady was very likely born under a lucky star, only suffering a little shock and a bit of dust on her face as a result of the incident. Well, she will also... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-10T23:43+0000

2021-10-10T23:43+0000

2021-10-11T00:36+0000

canada

meteorite

space rock

pillow

survival

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107921/55/1079215558_0:68:1280:788_1920x0_80_0_0_7e1ee14e44ec2099e15370377a4526b8.jpg

A miracle apparently occurred when a woman in British Columbia, Canada, woke up to a meteorite lying next to her after it crashed the roof and landed on a pillow on her bed.Ruth Hamilton from Golden thought she was being attacked by gunmen (or something like that) the first second she heard the ”boom”, before realizing it came from the sky, local media reported.On that day, local residents reportedly watched a shooting star above Lake Louise.You can see the supposed pictures of the miraculous event below.Hamilton reportedly said she wants to keep the rock as a keepsake for her grandchildren.

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Asya Geydarova https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg

Asya Geydarova https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Asya Geydarova https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg

canada, meteorite, space rock, pillow, survival, viral