6.1 Magnitude Quake Strikes Off Hawaii, USGS Reports

According to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, no tsunami alert has been issued for the Kau coast of Hawaii Island. 10.10.2021, Sputnik International

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake has struck 29 kilometers south of Naalehu in Hawaii, the US Geological Survey tweeted on Sunday.Island residents felt a tremor as far away as Oahu, Hawaii News Now reported, adding that two aftershocks were registered, estimated at 4.1 and 2.8-magnitude, respectively.One of the local residents has shared footage of the tremor online.There is no further information concerning possible damage due to the tremor so far.The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory earlier said it had recorded more than a hundred small earthquakes in the Kilauea volcano, located on Hawaii's Big Island. Though the volcano hasn't shown any alarming activity lately, its previous eruptions have resulted in the destruction of coastal homes by lava."If the Empire State Building, in New York City, was placed at the bottom of #Halema‘uma‘u crater, we estimate the lava lake level could already be as high as the 70th floor!", USGS Volcanoes tweeted regarding the actual size of the lava lake at the Kilauea volcano.

