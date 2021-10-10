6.1 Magnitude Quake Strikes Off Hawaii, USGS Reports
22:15 GMT 10.10.2021 (Updated: 22:43 GMT 10.10.2021)
According to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, no tsunami alert has been issued for the Kau coast of Hawaii Island.
A 6.1 magnitude earthquake has struck 29 kilometers south of Naalehu in Hawaii, the US Geological Survey tweeted on Sunday.
Island residents felt a tremor as far away as Oahu, Hawaii News Now reported, adding that two aftershocks were registered, estimated at 4.1 and 2.8-magnitude, respectively.
Strong M6.1 #earthquake has occurred near Naalehu, Hawaii just offshore of the Big Island. pic.twitter.com/D5gQ7AnHI4— Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) October 10, 2021
VIDEO #Earthquake M6.2 Hawaii, United States— Meteo-Sismos CL (@Meteo_Sismos_CL) October 10, 2021
-#Earthquake #Sismo #Temblor #Hawaii #EstadosUnidos #UnitedStates #Temblor #Sismo #Ahora #Pahala #Honolulu pic.twitter.com/1YfD1lVC6e
There is no further information concerning possible damage due to the tremor so far.
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory earlier said it had recorded more than a hundred small earthquakes in the Kilauea volcano, located on Hawaii's Big Island. Though the volcano hasn't shown any alarming activity lately, its previous eruptions have resulted in the destruction of coastal homes by lava.
One week of activity at #Kilauea captured by F1 thermal webcam. Solidified "lava island" from last eruption visible in center (dark blue); top of old west vent cone is visible to west (below island). As time goes on, islands re-emerge above lava lake surface. pic.twitter.com/K7MnKr0w0P— USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) October 8, 2021
"If the Empire State Building, in New York City, was placed at the bottom of #Halema‘uma‘u crater, we estimate the lava lake level could already be as high as the 70th floor!", USGS Volcanoes tweeted regarding the actual size of the lava lake at the Kilauea volcano.