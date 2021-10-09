https://sputniknews.com/20211009/yellow-vests-activists-hold-new-round-of-anti-gov-rallies-in-paris--1089786962.html

Yellow Vests Activists Hold New Round of Anti-Gov Rallies in Paris

The rallies are taking place for the 13th consecutive Saturday.

Sputnik is live from Paris, France, as "Yellow Vests" activists are hitting the pavement to rally against social and economic injustice as well as mandatory COVID-19 passes. On 12 July, French President Macron announced a series of new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19. Starting in August, French restaurants, bars, shopping centres, airplanes, and long-distance trains require a special pass indicating that a person has either been vaccinated or has a negative test result for COVID-19.The move caused widespread consternation in French society, with protests against the measure rocking the country every other Saturday since mid-July.The so-called "Yellow Vests" movement gained momentum in 2018, after demonstrators held a series of rallies against fuel tax hikes. In the years since, the group has grown into a large-scale movement, with demonstrations frequently resulting in violence between activists and the police.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

