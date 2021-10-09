Registration was successful!
Yellow Vests Activists Hold New Round of Anti-Gov Rallies in Paris
Yellow Vests Activists Hold New Round of Anti-Gov Rallies in Paris
Yellow Vests Activists Hold New Round of Anti-Gov Rallies in Paris
The rallies are taking place for the 13th consecutive Saturday. Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets of the French capital to hold... 09.10.2021, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Paris, France, as "Yellow Vests" activists are hitting the pavement to rally against social and economic injustice as well as mandatory COVID-19 passes. On 12 July, French President Macron announced a series of new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19. Starting in August, French restaurants, bars, shopping centres, airplanes, and long-distance trains require a special pass indicating that a person has either been vaccinated or has a negative test result for COVID-19.The move caused widespread consternation in French society, with protests against the measure rocking the country every other Saturday since mid-July.The so-called "Yellow Vests" movement gained momentum in 2018, after demonstrators held a series of rallies against fuel tax hikes. In the years since, the group has grown into a large-scale movement, with demonstrations frequently resulting in violence between activists and the police.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
france, news, world, yellow vests

Yellow Vests Activists Hold New Round of Anti-Gov Rallies in Paris

12:42 GMT 09.10.2021
© Sputnik / Demond CuretonProtestors from the Gilet Jaunes (Yellow Vests) movement gather outside HMS Belmarsh Prison
Protestors from the Gilet Jaunes (Yellow Vests) movement gather outside HMS Belmarsh Prison - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2021
© Sputnik / Demond Cureton
The rallies are taking place for the 13th consecutive Saturday. Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets of the French capital to hold demonstrations.
Sputnik is live from Paris, France, as "Yellow Vests" activists are hitting the pavement to rally against social and economic injustice as well as mandatory COVID-19 passes.
On 12 July, French President Macron announced a series of new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19. Starting in August, French restaurants, bars, shopping centres, airplanes, and long-distance trains require a special pass indicating that a person has either been vaccinated or has a negative test result for COVID-19.
The move caused widespread consternation in French society, with protests against the measure rocking the country every other Saturday since mid-July.
The so-called "Yellow Vests" movement gained momentum in 2018, after demonstrators held a series of rallies against fuel tax hikes. In the years since, the group has grown into a large-scale movement, with demonstrations frequently resulting in violence between activists and the police.
