Wild Theory Emerges About Brian Laundrie Hiding Under Flower Bed at Parents’ Home

The hunt for clues as to the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie took a turn for the bizarre after several internet sleuths peddled a conspiracy theory indicating that he could be hiding beneath a flower bed in his parents' backyard in Florida.Drone footage that has been widely shared online allegedly captured Chris and Roberta Laundrie, the 23-year-old fugitive’s parents, gardening and tending to an empty flower bed.After the video was quickly removed, some began to claim that Laundrie could be hiding in a bunker under the flower bed nearly three weeks on from his last known sighting.One TikTok user, charlienovasite, posted a video in TikTok where she showed her viewers slow motion and zoomed-in portions of drone footage, saying: “There is definitely someone there. You cannot change my mind.”While a reality TV star is one of several on the trail of the 23-year-old, a former FBI agent has reportedly warned that Laundrie may have already left the state.
Laundrie was last seen on September 14 entering the Carlton Reserve in Florida, where he allegedly went for a hike. The 23-year old remains a person of interest in the death of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, whose body was found in a Wyoming national forest.
