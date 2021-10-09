Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211009/who-investigating-new-ebola-case-in-dr-congo-1089801024.html
WHO Investigating New Ebola Case in DR Congo
WHO Investigating New Ebola Case in DR Congo
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The World Health Organization is investigating a new case of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, months after the end of a... 09.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-09T21:07+0000
2021-10-09T21:07+0000
world health organization (who)
ebola
democratic republic of congo
outbreak
tedros adhanom ghebreyesus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083572142_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a25606f07d3854386f9fbaf0c1287915.jpg
The Congolese health ministry confirmed on Friday that a child who died in the eastern North Kivu Province on October 6 had contracted the viral disease.The patient came from Butsili, which is close to the town of Beni, the epicenter of the previous large outbreak, and to Butembo, which experienced a new Ebola outbreak in May.Congo’s last major outbreak of Ebola-infected 3,481 people between 2018 and 2020, killing 2,299. The flare-up in Butembo was over after three months with 11 confirmed cases and six deaths.
democratic republic of congo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083572142_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b30c9a352db3a0e093fe7bd1e00d8ddf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world health organization (who), ebola, democratic republic of congo, outbreak, tedros adhanom ghebreyesus

WHO Investigating New Ebola Case in DR Congo

21:07 GMT 09.10.2021
© AP Photo / Jerome DelayFILE- In this Nov. 20, 2014 file photo, an MSF Ebola heath worker is sprayed as he leaves the contaminated zone at the Ebola treatment centre in Gueckedou, Guinea
FILE- In this Nov. 20, 2014 file photo, an MSF Ebola heath worker is sprayed as he leaves the contaminated zone at the Ebola treatment centre in Gueckedou, Guinea - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2021
© AP Photo / Jerome Delay
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The World Health Organization is investigating a new case of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, months after the end of a previous outbreak was declared, the WHO chief said Saturday.
The Congolese health ministry confirmed on Friday that a child who died in the eastern North Kivu Province on October 6 had contracted the viral disease.
"WHO is working with the government of DRC on the investigation of a case of Ebola in North Kivu," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted.
The patient came from Butsili, which is close to the town of Beni, the epicenter of the previous large outbreak, and to Butembo, which experienced a new Ebola outbreak in May.
Congo’s last major outbreak of Ebola-infected 3,481 people between 2018 and 2020, killing 2,299. The flare-up in Butembo was over after three months with 11 confirmed cases and six deaths.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:07 GMTWHO Investigating New Ebola Case in DR Congo
20:45 GMTHunter Biden Accused of Cashing in on Father's Position With LA Art Sale Event
20:40 GMT'He's Got Some Allergies': Psaki Insists Biden’s Chronic Cough Is Nothing Serious
20:17 GMTRome Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Protest Against COVID-19 Green Passes - Videos
19:54 GMTRussia Says 6 Syrian Soldiers Hurt in Latest Israeli Air Raid
19:36 GMTIs It Nap Time? Biden Runs Away From Questions After Presser on Weaker Than Expected Jobs Report
19:36 GMTLike Playboy Without 'Boobies': Fox News Hosts Mock Twitter's New 'Heated Conversation' Warning
19:36 GMTCongress Scrambles to Boost Scrutiny After US Named Main Offshore Heaven in Pandora Papers
19:15 GMTUK Gov't to End Free Supply of Widely-Panned COVID-19 Home Testing Kits
19:12 GMTTwitter Erupts in Debate Over California Law Mandating Ethnic Studies for High School Graduation
18:58 GMT'Where is the Border Czar?': Kamala Harris Skips US-Mexico Border Security Meeting
18:40 GMTVideo: Mexican Cartels Reportedly Fire Machine Guns Into US, Taunt NG Troops Amid Migrant Crisis
17:52 GMTAustrian Chancellor Kurz Steps Down Amid Corruption Probe
17:50 GMTBerlin Police Probe Mysterious Acoustic Attack on US Diplomats, Reports Suggest
17:42 GMTEx-UK Envoy to Moscow Rejects Bid to Blame Putin for Gas Price Rises
17:23 GMTCzech Prime Minister Concedes Defeat in Parliamentary Elections
17:08 GMTWADA Revokes Its Approval of Moscow Laboratory
17:02 GMT'Playing With Fire': Chinese State Media Claims Deployment of US Troops to Taiwan Might Prompt War
16:13 GMTLakhimpur Kheri Violence: Congress Youth Stage Protest Over Arrest of Politician’s Son - Video
15:55 GMTExit Poll Confirms Babis' Projected Victory in Czech Legislative Elections