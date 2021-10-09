https://sputniknews.com/20211009/who-investigating-new-ebola-case-in-dr-congo-1089801024.html

WHO Investigating New Ebola Case in DR Congo

WHO Investigating New Ebola Case in DR Congo

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The World Health Organization is investigating a new case of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, months after the end of a...

The Congolese health ministry confirmed on Friday that a child who died in the eastern North Kivu Province on October 6 had contracted the viral disease.The patient came from Butsili, which is close to the town of Beni, the epicenter of the previous large outbreak, and to Butembo, which experienced a new Ebola outbreak in May.Congo’s last major outbreak of Ebola-infected 3,481 people between 2018 and 2020, killing 2,299. The flare-up in Butembo was over after three months with 11 confirmed cases and six deaths.

