International
https://sputniknews.com/20211009/wada-revokes-its-approval-of-moscow-laboratory-1089797796.html
WADA Revokes Its Approval of Moscow Laboratory
WADA Revokes Its Approval of Moscow Laboratory
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Saturday revoked approval of the Moscow laboratory over non-compliance with its standards and the... 09.10.2021
The Russian laboratory was accused in 2019 of manipulating data that was extracted from its database in connection with the doping cover-up scandal. It may appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport within 21 days.
WADA Revokes Its Approval of Moscow Laboratory

17:08 GMT 09.10.2021 (Updated: 17:12 GMT 09.10.2021)
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Saturday revoked approval of the Moscow laboratory over non-compliance with its standards and the code of ethics.

"The Moscow Laboratory, which was already provisionally suspended since January 2020, was immediately notified of the ExCo decision; and, as such, remains ineligible to carry out any work related to the analysis of blood samples", it said.

The Russian laboratory was accused in 2019 of manipulating data that was extracted from its database in connection with the doping cover-up scandal. It may appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport within 21 days.
