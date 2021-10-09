https://sputniknews.com/20211009/wada-revokes-its-approval-of-moscow-laboratory-1089797796.html

WADA Revokes Its Approval of Moscow Laboratory

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Saturday revoked approval of the Moscow laboratory over non-compliance with its standards and the... 09.10.2021, Sputnik International

The Russian laboratory was accused in 2019 of manipulating data that was extracted from its database in connection with the doping cover-up scandal. It may appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport within 21 days.

