Video: Mexican Cartels Reportedly Fire Machine Guns Into US, Taunt NG Troops Amid Migrant Crisis

As thousands of migrants continue to flood into the United States, Texan authorities have decried the "failure" of the Biden administration to act on the... 09.10.2021, Sputnik International

Suspected members of a Mexican cartel have been filmed firing rounds across the border into the United States, according to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, who was behind the footage of the alleged machine-gun fire.Melugin dubbed the Friday gunfire as "remarkable", saying that National Guard soldiers also noticed suspected armed cartel members standing across the Rio Grande and even taunting the US guardsmen.According to Melugin, it was "unclear if this was from a cartel gunfight, a form of intimidation to the soldiers, or just indiscriminate shooting".Friday night's gunfire, according to Melugin, was not a unique occurrence, since cartel gunfire has been spotted frequently on the border in recent "days and weeks". He shared another video showing pillars of smoke spotted in the vicinity of a Mexican city across from Roma, Texas.Earlier, the reporter posted photos allegedly showing suspected cartel members wearing tactical vests and armed with AK-47s near the Rio Grande.Aside from this, Melugin said he saw multiple rafts carrying illegal immigrants come across the river into Texas, with smugglers not only unafraid, but "laughing, making jokes to us."The footage comes as the Lone Star state continues to call for an emergency declaration amid the migrant crisis - something that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has already denied. Texas Governor Greg Abbott slammed the Biden administration for its "failure" to act on the situation on the southern border, saying that it has "led to substantial burdens on local and state resources". He has also appealed FEMA's decision to deny an emergency disaster declaration for Texas amid the border crisis.On Friday, some top officials from the Biden administration, among them Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, travelled to Mexico to discuss border security with the country's officials. Vice President Kamala Harris, who was appointed as the leader of the US response to the migrant crisis, was notably absent.The Biden administration has come under fire for its immigration policies because they are believed to be a major reason for the migrant surge that the United States has seen since Joe Biden assumed office in January, effectively undoing the border restrictions implemented by his predecessor Donald Trump. According to the Pew Research Center, migrant encounters were at a 21-year high in late summer, with the US Border Patrol reporting some 200,000 encounters on the US-Mexico border in both July and August.

