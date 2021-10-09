Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211009/video-mexican-cartels-reportedly-fire-machine-guns-into-us-taunt-ng-troops-amid-migrant-crisis-1089797526.html
Video: Mexican Cartels Reportedly Fire Machine Guns Into US, Taunt NG Troops Amid Migrant Crisis
Video: Mexican Cartels Reportedly Fire Machine Guns Into US, Taunt NG Troops Amid Migrant Crisis
As thousands of migrants continue to flood into the United States, Texan authorities have decried the "failure" of the Biden administration to act on the... 09.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-09T18:40+0000
2021-10-09T18:40+0000
mexico
us
border
cartels
migrant crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/09/1089797489_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6cc1fffedd9ffa917c53fb054500b0e5.jpg
Suspected members of a Mexican cartel have been filmed firing rounds across the border into the United States, according to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, who was behind the footage of the alleged machine-gun fire.Melugin dubbed the Friday gunfire as "remarkable", saying that National Guard soldiers also noticed suspected armed cartel members standing across the Rio Grande and even taunting the US guardsmen.According to Melugin, it was "unclear if this was from a cartel gunfight, a form of intimidation to the soldiers, or just indiscriminate shooting".Friday night's gunfire, according to Melugin, was not a unique occurrence, since cartel gunfire has been spotted frequently on the border in recent "days and weeks". He shared another video showing pillars of smoke spotted in the vicinity of a Mexican city across from Roma, Texas.Earlier, the reporter posted photos allegedly showing suspected cartel members wearing tactical vests and armed with AK-47s near the Rio Grande.Aside from this, Melugin said he saw multiple rafts carrying illegal immigrants come across the river into Texas, with smugglers not only unafraid, but "laughing, making jokes to us."The footage comes as the Lone Star state continues to call for an emergency declaration amid the migrant crisis - something that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has already denied. Texas Governor Greg Abbott slammed the Biden administration for its "failure" to act on the situation on the southern border, saying that it has "led to substantial burdens on local and state resources". He has also appealed FEMA's decision to deny an emergency disaster declaration for Texas amid the border crisis.On Friday, some top officials from the Biden administration, among them Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, travelled to Mexico to discuss border security with the country's officials. Vice President Kamala Harris, who was appointed as the leader of the US response to the migrant crisis, was notably absent.The Biden administration has come under fire for its immigration policies because they are believed to be a major reason for the migrant surge that the United States has seen since Joe Biden assumed office in January, effectively undoing the border restrictions implemented by his predecessor Donald Trump. According to the Pew Research Center, migrant encounters were at a 21-year high in late summer, with the US Border Patrol reporting some 200,000 encounters on the US-Mexico border in both July and August.
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/09/1089797489_17:0:2748:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_628e2c835003e6177dee16e62168d226.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mexico, us, border, cartels, migrant crisis

Video: Mexican Cartels Reportedly Fire Machine Guns Into US, Taunt NG Troops Amid Migrant Crisis

18:40 GMT 09.10.2021
© REUTERS / JASON GARZAA Texas National Guard member illuminates a path as migrants cross over to the U.S., north of the Roma–Ciudad Miguel Aleman International Bridge, which spans the Rio Grande border with Mexico, in Roma, Texas, U.S. October 1, 2021. Picture taken October 1, 2021
A Texas National Guard member illuminates a path as migrants cross over to the U.S., north of the Roma–Ciudad Miguel Aleman International Bridge, which spans the Rio Grande border with Mexico, in Roma, Texas, U.S. October 1, 2021. Picture taken October 1, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2021
© REUTERS / JASON GARZA
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
As thousands of migrants continue to flood into the United States, Texan authorities have decried the "failure" of the Biden administration to act on the issue, calling for an emergency disaster declaration to be made for the Lone Star state over the migrant crisis.
Suspected members of a Mexican cartel have been filmed firing rounds across the border into the United States, according to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, who was behind the footage of the alleged machine-gun fire.
Melugin dubbed the Friday gunfire as "remarkable", saying that National Guard soldiers also noticed suspected armed cartel members standing across the Rio Grande and even taunting the US guardsmen.

"The National Guard here has soldiers all over the place, as well as observation posts all over the place", the Fox News reporter said. "They're keeping an eye out for runners and human smugglers".

According to Melugin, it was "unclear if this was from a cartel gunfight, a form of intimidation to the soldiers, or just indiscriminate shooting".
Friday night's gunfire, according to Melugin, was not a unique occurrence, since cartel gunfire has been spotted frequently on the border in recent "days and weeks". He shared another video showing pillars of smoke spotted in the vicinity of a Mexican city across from Roma, Texas.
Earlier, the reporter posted photos allegedly showing suspected cartel members wearing tactical vests and armed with AK-47s near the Rio Grande.
Aside from this, Melugin said he saw multiple rafts carrying illegal immigrants come across the river into Texas, with smugglers not only unafraid, but "laughing, making jokes to us."
The footage comes as the Lone Star state continues to call for an emergency declaration amid the migrant crisis - something that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has already denied.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott slammed the Biden administration for its "failure" to act on the situation on the southern border, saying that it has "led to substantial burdens on local and state resources". He has also appealed FEMA's decision to deny an emergency disaster declaration for Texas amid the border crisis.
On Friday, some top officials from the Biden administration, among them Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, travelled to Mexico to discuss border security with the country's officials. Vice President Kamala Harris, who was appointed as the leader of the US response to the migrant crisis, was notably absent.
The Biden administration has come under fire for its immigration policies because they are believed to be a major reason for the migrant surge that the United States has seen since Joe Biden assumed office in January, effectively undoing the border restrictions implemented by his predecessor Donald Trump. According to the Pew Research Center, migrant encounters were at a 21-year high in late summer, with the US Border Patrol reporting some 200,000 encounters on the US-Mexico border in both July and August.
510000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:40 GMTVideo: Mexican Cartels Reportedly Fire Machine Guns Into US, Taunt NG Troops Amid Migrant Crisis
17:52 GMTAustrian Chancellor Kurz Steps Down Amid Corruption Probe
17:50 GMTBerlin Police Probe Mysterious Acoustic Attack on US Diplomats, Reports Suggest
17:42 GMTEx-UK Envoy to Moscow Rejects Bid to Blame Putin for Gas Price Rises
17:23 GMTCzech Prime Minister Concedes Defeat in Parliamentary Elections
17:08 GMTWADA Revokes Its Approval of Moscow Laboratory
17:02 GMT'Playing With Fire': Chinese State Media Claims Deployment of US Troops to Taiwan Might Prompt War
16:13 GMTLakhimpur Kheri Violence: Congress Youth Stage Protest Over Arrest of Politician’s Son - Video
15:55 GMTExit Poll Confirms Babis' Projected Victory in Czech Legislative Elections
15:46 GMTTrump Says Michigan Rally Will Seek 'Forensic Audit' of 2020 Election
15:45 GMTQueen Elizabeth Has Secret Tunnel in Palace Leading to Top London Bar, Report Says
15:11 GMTUK Home Secretary Backs '888' Walk-You-Home Line in Wake of Everard Murder
14:50 GMTCold Weather May Cause Further ‘Record Prices’ on European Gas Market
14:39 GMTAUKUS to Become Key Platform to Directly Challenge China in Indo-Pacific, Think Tank Suggests
14:39 GMTPlaytime? Joe Biden Spotted Having Fun With Yo-Yo, Aides' Kids Before Departing For Delaware
14:07 GMTUS Activists Prepare For Possible Internet Shutdown, Report Says
13:38 GMTBiden Doubles Amount of Refugee Admissions for Next Year as Congress Unable to Negotiate New Budget
13:11 GMTNew Study Claims COVID-19 Did Not Originate in a Chinese Cave
13:09 GMTCruise Rave Party Raid: Congress Politician Alleges Anti-Drugs Bureau Let BJP Leader's Relative Go
12:59 GMTChina Should Call US Bluff On Taiwan