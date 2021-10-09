Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211009/un-ends-war-crimes-probe-in-yemen-cia-pivots-to-china-cybersecurity-and-pipelines-1089782134.html
UN Ends War Crimes Probe in Yemen; CIA Pivots to China; Cybersecurity and Pipelines
UN Ends War Crimes Probe in Yemen; CIA Pivots to China; Cybersecurity and Pipelines
CIA opens a new mission center targeting China. What can be done to put the brakes on escalating tensions? 09.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-09T08:54+0000
2021-10-09T08:55+0000
yemen
saudi arabia
cold war
un
china
israel
australia
cybersecurity
facebook
cia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089782106_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_4d3edafcdc9671c5d0df9319bbc6b534.png
UN Ends War Crimes Probe in Yemen; CIA Pivots to China; Cybersecurity and Pipelines
CIA opens new mission center targeting China. What can be done to put the brakes on escalating tensions.
Kathy Kelly, American peace activist and author, joins us to talk about the news that the U.N. Human Rights Council is ending its investigation into war crimes in the conflict in Yemen, in a controversial vote that hints at a rebuke to Western nations. We talk about the significance of this investigation, what it means to be abruptly ended, whether there was any horse-trading in the vote, and what Saudi Arabia gains from this.K.J. Noh, a global justice activist, writer, teacher, and a member of Veterans for Peace, joins us to discuss how the CIA is pivoting to the Asia Pacific theater with the opening of a new mission center that would focus on China, what this means for escalating tensions with the U.S. on the heels of weapons sales to Australia, whether this means that terrorism is no longer the main designated threat for the U.S., and the impact this will have on trade and climate negotiations.Bill Mew, leading digital ethics campaigner and CEO of cyber incident firm The Crisis Team, talks to us about new efforts by the US government to protect pipelines and rail transit systems from cyber attacks, which includes issuing and promising new industry regulations intended to strengthen cyber defense in those industries. We talk about whether these proposed regulations will be enough to stave off a cyberattack on energy infrastructure, and the pushback from the industries themselves. We also talk about the TSA imposing new regulations on high risk railroad and rail transit systems, and what these regulations might be.Mitchell Plitnick, political analyst, writer and president of ReThinking Foreign Policy, joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about the Facebook leaks and whistleblower testimony, which revealed a bit of Facebook’s role in US foreign policy, and why a private business would align itself with the US government, as well as CIA interests and talking points. We also talk about the public political fight that unfolded over the Iron Dome funding and whether this represents a significant step forward for the Palestinian rights movement.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
yemen
saudi arabia
china
israel
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089782106_229:0:1162:700_1920x0_80_0_0_5acebef48e58eb5e0f4087cf67c46945.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
yemen, saudi arabia, cold war, un, china, israel, australia, cybersecurity, facebook, cia, palestine, aoc, political misfits, аудио, radio, foreign policy

UN Ends War Crimes Probe in Yemen; CIA Pivots to China; Cybersecurity and Pipelines

08:54 GMT 09.10.2021 (Updated: 08:55 GMT 09.10.2021)
UN Ends War Crimes Probe in Yemen; CIA Pivots to China; Cybersecurity and Pipelines
Subscribe
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
Bob Schlehuber - Sputnik International
Bob Schlehuber
All materials
CIA opens a new mission center targeting China. What can be done to put the brakes on escalating tensions?
Kathy Kelly, American peace activist and author, joins us to talk about the news that the U.N. Human Rights Council is ending its investigation into war crimes in the conflict in Yemen, in a controversial vote that hints at a rebuke to Western nations. We talk about the significance of this investigation, what it means to be abruptly ended, whether there was any horse-trading in the vote, and what Saudi Arabia gains from this.
K.J. Noh, a global justice activist, writer, teacher, and a member of Veterans for Peace, joins us to discuss how the CIA is pivoting to the Asia Pacific theater with the opening of a new mission center that would focus on China, what this means for escalating tensions with the U.S. on the heels of weapons sales to Australia, whether this means that terrorism is no longer the main designated threat for the U.S., and the impact this will have on trade and climate negotiations.
Bill Mew, leading digital ethics campaigner and CEO of cyber incident firm The Crisis Team, talks to us about new efforts by the US government to protect pipelines and rail transit systems from cyber attacks, which includes issuing and promising new industry regulations intended to strengthen cyber defense in those industries. We talk about whether these proposed regulations will be enough to stave off a cyberattack on energy infrastructure, and the pushback from the industries themselves. We also talk about the TSA imposing new regulations on high risk railroad and rail transit systems, and what these regulations might be.
Mitchell Plitnick, political analyst, writer and president of ReThinking Foreign Policy, joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about the Facebook leaks and whistleblower testimony, which revealed a bit of Facebook’s role in US foreign policy, and why a private business would align itself with the US government, as well as CIA interests and talking points. We also talk about the public political fight that unfolded over the Iron Dome funding and whether this represents a significant step forward for the Palestinian rights movement.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:32 GMTTaliban and US to Discuss Sanctions, Inclusive Gov't Formation in Doha Over Weekend, Source Says
09:21 GMTChinese Netizens Sneer at US Submarine's Collision With 'Unknown Object'
08:39 GMTSexual Abuse Victim at Catholic Church in France Urges Overhaul of System
08:28 GMTFirst President of Iran, Abolhassan Banisadr, Dies in Paris at 88
08:27 GMTChina's Reunification With Taiwan 'Will Definitely Be Fulfilled', Xi Jinping Says as Tensions Grow
08:23 GMTFlights Cancelled, Restaurant Flooded, Two People Washed Away Amid Heavy Rain in India - Videos
08:18 GMTPutin's Announcement on Increased Gas Supplies to EU Gesture of Cooperation, Professor Says
07:51 GMTDanish PM Mette Frederiksen Calls Her Visit to India a 'Milestone for Bilateral Ties' - Video
07:40 GMTUK Businesses Urge Government to Deal With Energy Prices or Face Shutdowns and Chaos, Report Says
06:36 GMTAt Least 46 People Killed, 143 Injured in Mosque Attack in Northern Afghanistan, Source Says
06:18 GMTEnd of 'Sausage War'? EU Reportedly Mulls Lifting Number of Northern Ireland Border Checks
05:59 GMTChina's Vice Premier, US Trade Representative Discuss Lifting of Tariffs, Sanctions, Reports Say
04:30 GMTZen and the Art of Building a Dice Tower on a Cat's Paw
03:27 GMTFour People Die as Result of Small Plane Crash in US State of Georgia – Videos
03:24 GMTVideo: Researchers Scanning Red Sea's Bottom Stumble Upon 'Giant Squid' Roaming Around Shipwreck
03:14 GMTUS Justice Dept. Declines to Charge Officer Over Shooting of Black Man in Wisconsin
03:00 GMTFederal Appeals Court Reinstates Controversial Texas Abortion Ban
02:20 GMTWild Theory Emerges About Brian Laundrie Hiding Under Flower Bed at Parents’ Home
02:03 GMTThree Decades Later, German Mushrooms Still Contaminated by Chernobyl Radiation
01:50 GMTFollowing Schumer’s ’Hysterics’, McConnell Pledges No Help With Next Debt Limit Hike in December