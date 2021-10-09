https://sputniknews.com/20211009/three-decades-later-german-mushrooms-still-contaminated-by-chernobyl-radiation-1089784005.html

Three Decades Later, German Mushrooms Still Contaminated by Chernobyl Radiation

According to a German food safety regulator, those who may be tempted to rummage around Munich’s countryside have been warned to avoid picking blueberries... 09.10.2021, Sputnik International

As a result of the 1986 Chernobyl reactor accident, around 95% of untamed mushroom samples collected in Germany are still highly contaminated with dangerous levels of radioactive material, he federal office for consumer protection and food safety (BVL) announced on Friday.Scientists tested the 74 samples and confirmed that none of them exceeded the legal limit of 600 becquerels of radiation per kg.The contamination of mushrooms depends on both the caesium-137 level — an unstable isotope with a half-life of 30 years — near the mycelium and the special accumulation capacity of the respective mushroom species.The Chernobyl reactor, located in what is now northern Ukraine, sparked explosions of nuclear waste into the atmosphere after an uncontrolled nuclear chain reaction occurred, spreading a huge amount of airborne radioactive contamination across the continent and causing a spike in cancers in the more immediate region.Still to this day, the Ukrainian government is working on the dismantling project and the decommissioning of the power station.Wild mushrooms are known to show contamination for much longer than other agricultural products. This is due to radioactive material that lingered in forests because their ecosystem recycled nutrients so efficiently, the BVL said.The long-term impact of the nuclear disaster caused widespread fear of nuclear power and strengthened the anti-nuclear sentiment. A majority of Germans were concerned about the risks of the technology, triggering a decision shortly after the accident at Japan’s Fukushima plant in 2011 to abandon it altogether.

