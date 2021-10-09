Six People With Russian Passports Detained in Turkey for Alleged Espionage, Reports Suggest

Those detained were immediately put under surveillance after they entered Turkey, the broadcaster said.The police seized weapons, documents on electronic devices, and Russian passports while searching them.It is yet to be established whether these passports are real or fake.
ECO
haha Erdoggy is desperate and now is trying to screw Russia and blackmail them for the humiliation in Syria i hope Russians obliterate these kebab warriors and their CGI army of looters and amateurs miserable Ottoman dog
FeEisi
Turkey is not a safe place for Russians. Erdogan can decide to kidnap them like Trump did to Meng Wanzhou and use them as a bargaining chip over Idlib and stopping any new campaign.
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish police have detained six people with Russian passports who allegedly plotted an attack on foreigners and tried to obtain classified data, CNN Turk reported on 9 October, citing law enforcement sources.
Those detained were immediately put under surveillance after they entered Turkey, the broadcaster said.
The police seized weapons, documents on electronic devices, and Russian passports while searching them.
It is yet to be established whether these passports are real or fake.
haha Erdoggy is desperate and now is trying to screw Russia and blackmail them for the humiliation in Syria i hope Russians obliterate these kebab warriors and their CGI army of looters and amateurs miserable Ottoman dog