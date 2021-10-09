https://sputniknews.com/20211009/sexual-abuse-victim-at-catholic-church-in-france-urges-overhaul-of-system-1089789091.html

Sexual Abuse Victim at Catholic Church in France Urges Overhaul of System

Sexual Abuse Victim at Catholic Church in France Urges Overhaul of System

MOSCOW (Sputnik), Tommy Yang - A victim sexually abused by a paedophile priest in France has shared his experiences with Sputnik on how he became an advocate... 09.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-09T08:39+0000

2021-10-09T08:39+0000

2021-10-09T08:57+0000

france

catholic church

news

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104368/43/1043684311_0:182:3500:2151_1920x0_80_0_0_d63867c2a43e30d6bae2e3d103803029.jpg

Francois Devaux was a 10-year-old boy in 1991, when he experienced sexual abuse by a priest who was the boy scout leader at a Catholic church in Lyon, France.His supportive parents tried for eight months to get the religious leaders at the local diocese to hold the priest, whose name was Bernard Preynat, responsible. But his parents' defiance made his family become isolated in the close-knit local community that depended heavily on the Catholic Church. That's why Devaux never followed what happened to Preynat after he was ousted because of the scandal.When Devaux found out in 2015 that Preynat was still serving as a priest, he was in complete shock. That's when he started to get in touch with other victims that Preynat abused and established a group named "La Parole Libérée" (The Liberated Word) in December 2015.Through his victims' group, Devaux became an advocate for other victims that faced sexual abuse by other Catholic priests in France and got in touch with over 1,000 victims from different parts of the country.In early 2021, Devaux's advocacy finally paid off when an independent commission was established in France to formally investigate the extent of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church in the country.The Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Catholic Church (CIASE) in France released its final report on Tuesday, with shocking findings."Keeping these methodological precautions in mind, the Commission arrived at an estimate of the number of child victims to have suffered sexual assault at the hands of priests, deacons, monks, or nuns to be 216,000 over the period from 1950 to 2020, based on the general population survey of 28,010 persons aged 18 and over and representative of the French population in accordance with the quota method", the report said.TABOO TOPICAs for the priest who assaulted Devaux in 1991, he was given a 5-year prison sentence in March 2020.However, many other victims who experienced sexual abuse were not as fortunate as Devaux, who had supportive parents that listened to and trusted his stories. Many other victims' parents refused to believe that priests and nuns could get involved in such devious acts. Those victims had to wait for many years until their parents' death, before they could openly share their traumatic experiences.After learning about the stories of other sexual abuse victims, Devaux argued that the Catholic Church needed to be completely overhauled to prevent similar tragedies from happening."The problem still exists and we cannot say: It's getting better'. The problem will continue to exist if the church does not change. They face a huge job to build a new church. I think humanity doesn't have a choice. The whole world needs to work hard to make sure our children are safe", he said.GLOBAL PROBLEMDevaux pointed out that sexual abuse in Catholic churches was not a unique problem in France, as similar cases of abuse had been reported in other countries as well. In Spain and Italy, the number of victims could be several times higher than in France, the activist noted.The victims' advocate called on the Pope to take the lead in bringing about the necessary changes to churches around the world.Devaux urged the Pope to set up similar investigative commissions in other countries to address cases of abuse.Pope Francis said on Wednesday that he was "ashamed" of the sexual abuse of children by paedophile priests in France.The Pope urged all bishops to take action to ensure similar abuses would not be repeated.

https://sputniknews.com/20211006/pope-francis-sad-over-child-abuse-of-more-than-200000-children-by-frances-catholic-church-1089714961.html

https://sputniknews.com/20210925/canadas-catholic-church-apologises-to-indigenous-people-for-abuse-in-residential-schools-1089394216.html

CountTo5Manual Institution which claim to represent God Almighty on Earth ( obviously not ) will be at the end destroyed by means of all forms of sexual perversion.. Yes, this is always going this way. Holy Roman Catholic Church for 2000 years seat by "many waters" - nations, humans "Come, I will show you the punishment of the great prostitute, who sits by many waters. With her the kings of the earth committed adultery, and the inhabitants of the earth were intoxicated with the wine of her adulteries.” This event is inevitable, will be destroyed spontaneously by all governments as will of God operating upon them "For God has put it into their hearts to accomplish his purpose..Revelation 17 Is already happening..

1

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, catholic church, news, world