Plane Evacuated at NYC's LaGuardia Airport Due to 'Security Incident' - Reports
Plane Evacuated at NYC's LaGuardia Airport Due to 'Security Incident' - Reports
All passengers are reportedly safe and sound following an emergency landing, while a suspect has been detained by the respective authorities. 09.10.2021, Sputnik International
A plane has been evacuated on the runway at New York City’s LaGuardia airport, US media reported on Saturday. A "suspicious" package reportedly prompted the emergency landing of a Republic Airlines Embraer Air E75 regional jet.American Airlines, which is partners with Republic Airways, has confirmed the incident took place.One suspect behind the mysterious package was taken into custody, confirmed in a statement released by a local CBS affiliate.Footage allegedly showing his arrest at the airport has emerged online.No more details concerning the actual contents of the package or the suspect's possible motives are known so far.
us, american airlines, plane, evacuation

Plane Evacuated at NYC's LaGuardia Airport Due to 'Security Incident' - Reports

21:53 GMT 09.10.2021
© AP Photo / Craig RuttleChristopher Rhoads, Manager of Airport Operations/Aviation at LaGuardia Airport in New York, stands near an American Airlines passenger jet being served at gate 30, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, near newer construction at the airport, part of a multi-year, multi-billion dollar project that will modernize almost the entirety of the airport's departure and arrival terminals.
Christopher Rhoads, Manager of Airport Operations/Aviation at LaGuardia Airport in New York, stands near an American Airlines passenger jet being served at gate 30, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, near newer construction at the airport, part of a multi-year, multi-billion dollar project that will modernize almost the entirety of the airport's departure and arrival terminals. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2021
© AP Photo / Craig Ruttle
- Sputnik International
Asya Geydarova
Editor
All materials
All passengers are reportedly safe and sound following an emergency landing, while a suspect has been detained by the respective authorities.
A plane has been evacuated on the runway at New York City’s LaGuardia airport, US media reported on Saturday.
A "suspicious" package reportedly prompted the emergency landing of a Republic Airlines Embraer Air E75 regional jet.

"An Embraer Air E75 regional jet operating as Republic Airlines Flight 4817 and traveling from Indianapolis to New York City landed safely at LaGuardia Airport at approximately 3:03 p.m. local time after a security incident. All passengers are safely off the plane," the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News.

American Airlines, which is partners with Republic Airways, has confirmed the incident took place.
One suspect behind the mysterious package was taken into custody, confirmed in a statement released by a local CBS affiliate.
“A Republic Airways aircraft, operating as American 4817, declared an emergency and landed at New York’s LaGuardia Airport without incident in response to passenger behavior near the end of the flight,” the statement reportedly read.
Footage allegedly showing his arrest at the airport has emerged online.
No more details concerning the actual contents of the package or the suspect's possible motives are known so far.
