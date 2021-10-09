https://sputniknews.com/20211009/plane-evacuated-at-nycs-laguardia-airport-due-to-security-incident---reports-1089801238.html

Plane Evacuated at NYC's LaGuardia Airport Due to 'Security Incident' - Reports

Plane Evacuated at NYC's LaGuardia Airport Due to 'Security Incident' - Reports

All passengers are reportedly safe and sound following an emergency landing, while a suspect has been detained by the respective authorities. 09.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-09T21:53+0000

2021-10-09T21:53+0000

2021-10-09T21:53+0000

us

american airlines

plane

evacuation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/09/1089801173_0:202:3164:1982_1920x0_80_0_0_06426a3df30db6c5c0ce1300e6398eed.jpg

A plane has been evacuated on the runway at New York City’s LaGuardia airport, US media reported on Saturday. A "suspicious" package reportedly prompted the emergency landing of a Republic Airlines Embraer Air E75 regional jet.American Airlines, which is partners with Republic Airways, has confirmed the incident took place.One suspect behind the mysterious package was taken into custody, confirmed in a statement released by a local CBS affiliate.Footage allegedly showing his arrest at the airport has emerged online.No more details concerning the actual contents of the package or the suspect's possible motives are known so far.

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Asya Geydarova https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg

Asya Geydarova https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Asya Geydarova https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg

us, american airlines, plane, evacuation