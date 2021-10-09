Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211009/like-playboy-without-boobies-fox-news-hosts-mock-twitters-new-heated-conversation-warning-1089796570.html
Like Playboy Without 'Boobies': Fox News Hosts Mock Twitter's New 'Heated Conversation' Warning
Like Playboy Without 'Boobies': Fox News Hosts Mock Twitter's New 'Heated Conversation' Warning
Like Playboy Without 'Boobies': Fox News Hosts Mock Twitter's New 'Heated Conversation' Warning
2021-10-09T19:36+0000
2021-10-09T19:36+0000
fox news
us
twitter
playboy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/09/1089797700_0:64:3074:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_4cea62eee3d0414dd95911ea822d3ba1.jpg
A recently rolled out feature in which Twitter warns its users they are about to enter a "heated conversation" was a poorly calculated move on the part of the social media giant, akin to Playboy's decision to stop "showing boobies", Fox Business host Lisa Kennedy Montgomery has suggested during a recent "The Five" panel.Kennedy went on to call the feature, which is still being tested, a "really bad marketing strategy" for Twitter, pointing out that heated conversations are one of the main reasons why people use the platform. The Fox host added that apart from Playboy, which in 2015 removed nude pictures from the journal and later in 2017 called the move a mistake, there were other examples where removing key content was not good for a particular product.Her colleague on "The Five" panel, Greg Gutfeld, also chipped in on the issue, suggesting there are better ways of making the social media platform less toxic than labeling heated conversations. He namely brought up Twitter trends, which he compared to "irrational mob attacks". He alleged that they foster attacks on individuals at the centre of these trends by underscoring the popularity of the issue.The newest label, which so far only appears for mobile Twitter users, was introduced hot on the heels of a scandal involving its rival, Facebook. One of the latter company's former employees leaked the alleged internal evaluations of Facebook regarding the content that its algorithm was bringing up in users' feeds. It turned out that toxic content, fearmongering and conspiracy theories generated the greatest user activity, thus bringing up the relevant posts higher.However, the company whistleblower claimed that upon learning this fact, Facebook did nothing to change the algorithm and prevent such content from going viral, purportedly because it would reduce users' engagement and the social media's profits. Nor did it allegedly change the algorithms in another of its social media platform, Instagram, after learning that it caused mental health problems in 20% of teens using the app.
https://sputniknews.com/20211006/facebook-products-under-reputational-review-after-whistleblower-media-question-safety-1089723904.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/09/1089797700_213:0:2942:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1f79d0ab37415a842c1bf7a691206034.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
fox news, us, twitter, playboy

Like Playboy Without 'Boobies': Fox News Hosts Mock Twitter's New 'Heated Conversation' Warning

19:36 GMT 09.10.2021
© CHRISTOPHER POLKA view of the playboy bunny signage during the Playboy party with TAO at Spire Nightclub on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Playboy/AFP (Photo by Christopher Polk / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
A view of the playboy bunny signage during the Playboy party with TAO at Spire Nightclub on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Playboy/AFP (Photo by Christopher Polk / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2021
© CHRISTOPHER POLK
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Despite ongoing debates regarding toxicity and healthy conversations online, it seems like the latest proposed solution to the problem presented by Twitter does not have many fans.
A recently rolled out feature in which Twitter warns its users they are about to enter a "heated conversation" was a poorly calculated move on the part of the social media giant, akin to Playboy's decision to stop "showing boobies", Fox Business host Lisa Kennedy Montgomery has suggested during a recent "The Five" panel.
Kennedy went on to call the feature, which is still being tested, a "really bad marketing strategy" for Twitter, pointing out that heated conversations are one of the main reasons why people use the platform. The Fox host added that apart from Playboy, which in 2015 removed nude pictures from the journal and later in 2017 called the move a mistake, there were other examples where removing key content was not good for a particular product.
"And like, when Tumblr was like, no, we’re done with porn. No one uses Tumblr anymore. It’s like, that’s what people go to Twitter for. They go because it’s abusive, it’s filthy", Kennedy said.
Her colleague on "The Five" panel, Greg Gutfeld, also chipped in on the issue, suggesting there are better ways of making the social media platform less toxic than labeling heated conversations. He namely brought up Twitter trends, which he compared to "irrational mob attacks". He alleged that they foster attacks on individuals at the centre of these trends by underscoring the popularity of the issue.
"So you go on, you look, oh look, Kenny Loggins is trending! And you go, you find out, oh my God, he did something. Twitter trends is one of the most destructive things in social media because it directs people to somebody who is in hot water. And everybody likes to go watch the frog boil in that bucket of hate", Gutfeld noted.
The newest label, which so far only appears for mobile Twitter users, was introduced hot on the heels of a scandal involving its rival, Facebook. One of the latter company's former employees leaked the alleged internal evaluations of Facebook regarding the content that its algorithm was bringing up in users' feeds. It turned out that toxic content, fearmongering and conspiracy theories generated the greatest user activity, thus bringing up the relevant posts higher.
A man passes a facebook screen - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2021
Facebook Products Under 'Reputational Review' After Whistleblower, Media Question Safety
6 October, 23:21 GMT
However, the company whistleblower claimed that upon learning this fact, Facebook did nothing to change the algorithm and prevent such content from going viral, purportedly because it would reduce users' engagement and the social media's profits. Nor did it allegedly change the algorithms in another of its social media platform, Instagram, after learning that it caused mental health problems in 20% of teens using the app.
020000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:17 GMTRome Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Protest Against COVID-19 Green Passes - Videos
19:54 GMTRussia Says 6 Syrian Soldiers Hurt in Latest Israeli Air Raid
19:36 GMTIs It Nap Time? Biden Runs Away From Questions After Presser on Weaker Than Expected Jobs Report
19:36 GMTLike Playboy Without 'Boobies': Fox News Hosts Mock Twitter's New 'Heated Conversation' Warning
19:36 GMTCongress Scrambles to Boost Scrutiny After US Named Main Offshore Heaven in Pandora Papers
19:15 GMTUK Gov't to End Free Supply of Widely-Panned COVID-19 Home Testing Kits
19:12 GMTTwitter Erupts in Debate Over California Law Mandating Ethnic Studies for High School Graduation
18:58 GMT'Where is the Border Czar?': Kamala Harris Skips US-Mexico Border Security Meeting
18:40 GMTVideo: Mexican Cartels Reportedly Fire Machine Guns Into US, Taunt NG Troops Amid Migrant Crisis
17:52 GMTAustrian Chancellor Kurz Steps Down Amid Corruption Probe
17:50 GMTBerlin Police Probe Mysterious Acoustic Attack on US Diplomats, Reports Suggest
17:42 GMTEx-UK Envoy to Moscow Rejects Bid to Blame Putin for Gas Price Rises
17:23 GMTCzech Prime Minister Concedes Defeat in Parliamentary Elections
17:08 GMTWADA Revokes Its Approval of Moscow Laboratory
17:02 GMT'Playing With Fire': Chinese State Media Claims Deployment of US Troops to Taiwan Might Prompt War
16:13 GMTLakhimpur Kheri Violence: Congress Youth Stage Protest Over Arrest of Politician’s Son - Video
15:55 GMTExit Poll Confirms Babis' Projected Victory in Czech Legislative Elections
15:46 GMTTrump Says Michigan Rally Will Seek 'Forensic Audit' of 2020 Election
15:45 GMTQueen Elizabeth Has Secret Tunnel in Palace Leading to Top London Bar, Report Says
15:11 GMTUK Home Secretary Backs '888' Walk-You-Home Line in Wake of Everard Murder